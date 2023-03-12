Dog whose tail ‘never stops wagging’ crowned best in show at Crufts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dog whose tail ‘never stops wagging’ crowned best in show at Crufts

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 10:35 pm
Orca with her trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Orca with her trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)

A lagotto romagnolo who “never stops wagging” her tail has been crowned best in show at the 2023 Crufts dog show in the first ever win for the breed.

Four-year-old Orca beat more than 19,000 dogs from around the world over the last four days to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday at the NEC in Birmingham.

According to dog welfare and training body The Kennel Club, the breed is “lively and affectionate” with a “unique talent” for truffle hunting thanks to its strong sense of smell.

It is the first time a lagotto romagnolo has won Crufts.

Orca’s handler, Javier Gonzalez Mendikote from Croatia, drove 25 hours to get to the dog show, and said: “I have worked for the last 20 years to achieve something like this in my life.

“So I think it’s really special and even more… with Orca.”

The audience heard that she “never stops wagging” her tail.

Asked what he thinks the response will be like back home, Mr Mendikote said: “I’m sure we will have a huge party.”

Orca and Javier Gonzalez Mendikote
Orca with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote (Joe Giddens/PA)

The handler added that he believes the win is “really important” for the breed, which is becoming more popular in the UK and the US.

One of Orca’s owners, Ante Lucin, said: “This is the first lagotto romagnolo to win at Crufts, so this is so great for the breed.”

The owner went on: “We know she is a little superstar but this is beyond all expectations. I was crying too much watching from the seats, it was very emotional.

“Orca is everything you could ever want in a dog, she is happy and healthy – and as everybody saw, her tail never stops wagging.”

Orca
Orca during the show (Joe Giddens/PA)

On its website, The Kennel Club says “lagotto” is an Italian dialect word for “curly coated duck retriever” and Romagne was the district in northern Italy where the breed was developed.

Orca was the winner of the gundog group earlier in the show, a category that evaluates dogs originally trained to find live game.

Crufts show manager Vanessa McAlpine said: “Tonight’s final has been a fantastic way to end another triumphant year for Crufts.

“Congratulations to Orca who helped end this year’s competition on a real high, taking the coveted best in show award alongside her handler, Javier. The pair are very deserving winners and it was clear to see their strong relationship together in the ring.”

An old English sheepdog known as Blondie, who earlier won the pastoral group, was named reserve dog.

An Irish wolfhound called Paris, owned by The Real Thing lead singer Chris Amoo, won the Channel 4 people’s vote.

