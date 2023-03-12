Why is there no red carpet at the 2023 Oscars?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Why is there no red carpet at the 2023 Oscars?

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 11:46 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 11:55 pm
Why is there no red carpet at the 2023 Oscars? (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Why is there no red carpet at the 2023 Oscars? (Chris Pizzello/AP)

For the first time since the ceremony’s inception the 2023 Oscars features a non-red carpet, with the Academy instead opting for a champagne colour.

Organisers said the colour was chosen to “evoke the sunset”, and that the decision had been approved by Academy boss Bill Kramer.

The decision came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raul Avila, the creative director for the Met Gala in New York.

95th Academy Awards – Red Carpet Roll Out
Organisers said the champagne colour was chosen to ‘evoke the sunset’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“We turned a day event into night. It’s evening, even though it’s still 3pm”, Love told the Associated Press.

“We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron colour that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour.”

According to the Academy the first red carpet was introduced in 1961, and was prompted by the decision to move the world-famous awards show from the Pantages theatre in Hollywood, to the Santa Monica Civic Centre.

The new venue had a large stretch of concrete between the drop off and entrance, resulting in the laying of a carpet.

95th Academy Awards – Red Carpet Roll Out
Jimmy Kimmel, host of Sunday’s 95th Academy Awards, addresses the media before the roll out of the carpet for the event (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Other carpets since have been varying shades of red, though this year’s is the first that is completely non-red.

Show host Jimmy Kimmel previously joked that the decision to have a champagne-coloured “shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed”, in reference to Will Smith’s infamous slap at last year’s ceremony.

“People have been asking ‘Is there going to be any trouble this year? Is there going to be any violence this year?’ and we certainly hope not,” he said, speaking at the carpet’s official rollout.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett, nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, noted the change to reporters.

“The carpet is different,” Bassett, wearing a bright purple gown, told US outlet Variety.

“I don’t mind it.

“It goes with what I’m wearing in a nice way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Airparks Express has been given permission to extend its new car park at Aberdeen airport.
Aberdeen airport bosses accused of ‘not wanting competition’ as rival car park expansion is…
2
2
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘If we fight we can stop it’: Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
5
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists – and seize two vehicles – during Elgin driving crackdown
6
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
7
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’
8
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Wayne Thomson 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘This is my house’: Intruder kicked down terrified woman’s door and accused her of…

More from Press and Journal

Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Chamber boss call for reboot of Aberdeen City Region deal ahead of chancellor's budget
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada
Jack Dempsey is tackled by Jonny Sexton during the clash at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: 'Game was there to be grabbed', believed Gregor Townsend, but Ireland took…
Erin and Abbie Laing from Aboyne are part of the tartan Tails who came third in the Young Kennel Club Flyball showdown at Crufts this weekend. Image: Lynne Laing.
Aboyne sisters soar through Crufts flyball showdown to land third place
Inverness Half Marathon
Crowds gather for Inverness Half Marathon despite rainy weather
Man of the match Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson.
Scotland 7 Ireland 22: Scots' Triple Crown hopes submerged by green tidal wave at…
Conor Gethins celebrates. Image: Brian Smith
Conor Gethins moves one away from 200-goal milestone as Nairn County defeat Huntly
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041527 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League match between Banks O' Dee and Buckie Thistle Pictured is Buckie's Andrew MacAskill celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1 Saturday 11th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to keep title challenge on track with win against…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother's drug debt
Why is there no red carpet at the 2023 Oscars? (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Weekend court roll – a £75,000 scratchcard swindler and a murderer finally brought to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented