UK has modest success at 2023 Oscars with four wins

The UK enjoyed modest success at the 2023 Oscars, winning a total of four awards during the night.

James Friend picked up the cinematography award for his work on the epic First World War film All Quiet On The Western Front.

Friend’s win comes just weeks after similar success at the Baftas and on both occasions Friend beat his fellow countryman Sir Roger Deakins, who had been nominated for the romantic drama Empire Of Light.

An Irish Goodbye took the award for best short film.

Shot entirely on location in Northern Ireland, the black comedy follows the story of two estranged brothers coming to terms with the death of their mother.

The film also won the short film category at this year’s Baftas.

Best animated short film went to The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse: a UK-US co-production, which had its premiere on BBC One on December 24 2022.

The film is based on Charlie Mackesy’s novel of the same name and attracted a UK TV audience of 7.3 million, making it one of the most watched programmes of last Christmas.

Finally, the award for best sound went to the team who worked on the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which included British talent Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor.

The UK’s tally of four Oscars is the lowest since 2017, when the country came away with just a single award.

Last year the UK won six.

The highest total so far this century was 2009, when the UK picked up nine Oscars, including six for Slumdog Millionaire.