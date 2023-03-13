Oscars 2023: The milestones and groundbreaking firsts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oscars 2023: The milestones and groundbreaking firsts

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 4:58 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 5:04 am
Moment of history and career milestones at the 2023 Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Moment of history and career milestones at the 2023 Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The 2023 Academy Awards made history with some groundbreaking firsts and major career milestones.

– Best actress

Michelle Yeoh is the first person from an Asian background to be named best actress.

She is also only the second non-white performer ever to win the award.

The first was more than 20 years ago in 2002, when it went to Halle Berry for the film Monster’s Ball.

Berry was on stage this year to help present the award to Yeoh.

Of the five people in the running for best actress, all were white except Michelle Yeoh, who was nominated for the offbeat comedy drama Everything Everywhere All at Once.

(PA Graphics)

– Best director

Yeoh’s success was one of a number of wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which saw the film end the night with seven awards.

Another win came in the category for best director, which went to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

It is only the third time in the history of the Oscars that this award has gone to a pair of directors.

The other two occasions were in 1962, when Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins won for West Side Story, and in 2008, when Joel and Ethan Coen took the award for No Country For Old Men.

(PA Graphics)

– Best supporting actor

Everything Everywhere All at Once also helped make history in the category for best supporting actor, with Ke Huy Quan becoming the first person from an Asian background to win the award.

Four of the 10 most recent winners of this award have come from a non-white background: Mahershala Ali in 2017 (Moonlight) and again in 2019 (Green Book), followed by Daniel Kaluuya in 2021 (Judas & the Black Messiah) and Ke Huy Quan this year.

– Best costume design

Ruth Carter made history in 2019 when she became the first black woman to win the award for best costume design, for her work on the first Black Panther film.

Her success in the category this year, for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, means she has made history again and become the only black woman to win the award twice.

– Multiple wins

It is the first time in nearly 50 years that the same film has been responsible for three of the four acting awards.

Everything Everywhere All at Once pulled off a hat trick of best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan) and best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).

The last time this happened was in 1977, when Network scooped best actor (Peter Finch), best actress (Faye Dunaway) and best supporting actress (Beatrice Straight).

