Rebel Wilson and her fiancee Ramona Agruma lead couples at Oscars afterparty

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 9:24 am
Rebel Wilson, right, and Ramona Agruma (Doug Peters/PA)
Rebel Wilson, right, and Ramona Agruma (Doug Peters/PA)

Rebel Wilson and her fiancee Ramona Agruma led the famous couples at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The Pitch Perfect star, who announced her engagement to Agruma last month, was seen embracing her partner, at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, after the Academy Awards ended.

The 43-year-old actress announced her relationship with the Los Angeles-based fashion and jewellery designer last June and the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian, by surrogate, in November.

Singer Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi also shared an embrace before heading into the Vanity Fair party, a staple of the Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)

The 32-year-old, wearing a white corset, was accompanied by Waititi, who was seen with short hair and in a dark suit, at the star-studded event three years after he took home an Oscar for Jojo Rabbit at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Singer Joe Jonas and his wife, Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, were pictured in black outfits smiling together on the blue carpet.

Another married couple, True Blood actor Joe Manganiello and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, opted for contrasting outfits of a black and white tux and a gold dress.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Malala Yousafzai (Doug Peters/PA)

Jeepers Creepers actor Justin Long, in a dark suit, and Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth, in a black and cream dress, also made a rare appearance together.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was pictured wearing a light gold dress after attending the Oscars as the executive producer of Stranger At The Gate, which was nominated for best documentary short film.

The activist and campaigner, 25, posed next to Asser Malik, with whom she tied the knot in November 2021.

The big winners of this year’s Oscars – including Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who were named best leading actress and best supporting actor respectively, and this year’s best actor Brendan Fraser, for The Whale, appeared joyful as they celebrated their victories.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Michelle Yeoh, left, winner of the Oscar for lead actress, and Florence Pugh (Doug Peters/PA)

Yeoh, 60, the first woman from an Asian background to win the prize, wore a sparkly dress and was clapped and hugged by Black Widow actress Florence Pugh, 27, at the afterparty.

An Irish Goodbye directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley and stars James Martin and Seamus O’Hara also looked pleased after they took the award for best short film.

Other famous faces including singer Billie Eilish, actress Cate Blanchett, model Naomi Campbell, actress Kate Hudson, singer Charlie XCX and actress Susan Sarandon also graced the afterparty.

