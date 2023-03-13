Police called to reports of explosion at property in Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are on the scene after reports of a suspected gas explosion at a property in Swansea.

South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to reports of an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they deal with the major incident.

⚠️Major Incident declared⚠️ as @ midday 13/03/23 A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion in Morriston. Emergency teams are responding.It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities. Further updates to follow pic.twitter.com/QdE5V7Ikbe — Rob Stewart (@Cllr_robstewart) March 13, 2023

Images circulating on social media appear to show a collapsed building with debris strewn into the street.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart stated “it is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities”.

In a tweet he added: “My thoughts are with the residents at this moment from what looks like an extremely serious incident, as we try and establish if everyone is safe.

“Our teams are on site and working with the emergency services.”

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are working at the scene, and we are asking that people avoid the area so we can deal with this incident.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokewoman said: “We were called today shortly after 11.20am to reports of an explosion at a property on Clydach Road in Morriston.”

In a statement, Wales & West Utilities, which maintains the gas network across Wales and the south-west of England, said: “We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea and immediately sent a team of engineers.

“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene. We are now working with them to make the area safe – as we do on all incidents of this nature.

“We do not yet know the cause of the explosion and our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work.”