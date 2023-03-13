Three men tried to take their own lives after false rape claims caused ‘outcry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three men tried to take their own lives after false rape claims caused ‘outcry’

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 2:12 pm
Preston Crown Court heard that allegations made by Eleanor Williams, who was found guilty of perverting the course of justice earlier this year, led to protests in her hometown of Barrow-in-Furness (Peter Powell/PA)
Three men tried to take their own lives after false rape allegations that sparked “unprecedented outcry” in a Cumbrian town, a court has heard.

Eleanor Williams, 22, accused a number of men of rape and posted an account on Facebook in May 2020 alleging she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang.

The allegations made by Williams, who was found guilty of perverting the course of justice earlier this year, led to protests in her hometown of Barrow-in-Furness, Preston Crown Court heard on  Monday.

On the first day of her sentencing hearing, Mohammed Ramzan, a business owner who was accused of grooming Williams, told the court his life had been made “hell on earth” by the allegations.

Mr Ramzan, who was in tears as he spoke from the witness box, said two weeks after he was arrested following Williams’ claims he attempted to take his own life.

He said: “I still bear the scars to this day.”

Mr Ramzan said his property had been damaged and his businesses had been “ruined” after he and his family were targeted “in the most horrendous way”.

He said: “I have had countless death threats made over social media from people all over the world because of what they thought I was involved in.”

In a statement read to the court, Jordan Trengove said the word “rapist” had been spray painted across his house and his window was smashed after Williams accused him of raping and attacking her.

He said he spent 73 days in prison, sharing a cell with a convicted sex offender, after he was charged as a result of her claims.

He said: “Things had calmed down a bit until the Facebook post in 2020.

“This made things even worse for me. There were big protests and marches in Barrow.

“The lowest point was when I tried to end my life in August 2020.”

Oliver Gardner said his chance encounter with Williams in Preston led to him being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Gardner, who was accused of rape after he met Williams in the city centre, said it was a “real shock” when he was contacted by Cumbria Police and told of her claims.

He said: “It was just a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

In his statement, he said he tried to end his life before being sectioned.

He said: “This whole period in my life has been totally overwhelming.”

Cameron Bibby, who was the first man accused of rape by Williams in 2017, said he had to remove himself from most social media because of abuse and was scared to pick his son up from nursery because of the way people looked at him.

He said after Williams posted her account on Facebook, his neighbours displayed “Justice for Ellie” stickers in their windows, which “intimidated” him.

The court was shown videos of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson attending protests at Hollywood Retail Park in Barrow in May 2020.

In a statement, Superintendent Matthew Pearman said after Williams Facebook post, in which she published photos of injuries which the prosecution claim she inflicted herself with a hammer, there was “unprecedented outcry on social media within the town of Barrow”.

He said: “Barrow had not seen such public displays of mass anger for over 30 years.”

The court heard there were 151 extra crimes following the Facebook post, including 83 hate crimes.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Webster said in a statement some businesses had closed and members of the community had left their homes because of the outcry.

Louise Blackwell KC, defending Williams, said: “Miss Williams continues in her allegations against the various people in pretty much the same circumstances.”

Williams, of Teasdale Road, Barrow, is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday for nine offences of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

