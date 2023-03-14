Queen guitarist Brian May among those receiving honours at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen guitarist Brian May among those receiving honours at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 2:47 am
Brian May of Queen performs during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022.
Sir Brian May will be among those recognised at Buckingham Palace later after he was given a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

As the virtuoso guitarist in rock band Queen, the 75-year-old is responsible for some of the biggest riffs in popular music, from the solo on Don’t Stop Me Now to the melodic strums of Somebody To Love.

Alongside late frontman Freddie Mercury, bassist John Deacon and drummer Roger Taylor, he scored numerous number ones during the group’s ’80s heyday, touring the world.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Queen guitarist Brian May plays the national anthem from the roof of Buckingham Palace to start the second concert to commemorate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The musician, astrophysicist and animal welfare advocate is being recognised for his services to music and charity.

Sir Brian is no stranger to Buckingham Palace, having performed during the Golden Jubilee in 2002, playing a solo guitar version of God Save The Queen from the roof of the famous royal residence.

In June last year he performed at the Platinum Jubilee, where the late monarch tapped the beat of We Will Rock You on a teacup at the end of a sketch featuring Paddington Bear.

There is also a prestigious honour on Tuesday for former Treasury permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar, who becomes a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath having been summarily sacked by short-lived prime minister Liz Truss on her first day in office.

The UK’s ambassador in Kyiv, Dame Melinda Simmons, will receive a damehood for her services to British foreign policy.

Saxophonist and broadcaster YolanDa Brown will be made an OBE for services to music, music education and to broadcasting.

Originally from Barking in London, the 40-year-old’s music brings together reggae, jazz and soul, and she has collaborated with acts such as Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones and Rick Astley.

