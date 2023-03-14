Charity in legal action against Environment Agency over River Wye pollution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity in legal action against Environment Agency over River Wye pollution

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 10:05 am
The River Wye has suffered large algal blooms fuelled by excess phosphorus from agricultural pollution (Joe Giddens/PA)
The River Wye has suffered large algal blooms fuelled by excess phosphorus from agricultural pollution (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Environment Agency (EA) is being taken to the High Court over claims it has failed to protect the River Wye from agricultural pollution.

River Action, an anti-pollution charity, said the EA is allowing destructive levels of nutrients from organic manure to enter the river and has applied for a judicial review against the agency.

It is estimated that about 20 million chickens are raised in the Wye catchment at any one time, about 25% of UK poultry production.

A large amount of organic manure has been spread over the land to facilitate the industry’s rapid growth in the region, which has led to a substantial increase in levels of phosphorus in the soil.

When washed into the river by rainwater, the phosphorus causes prolonged algal blooms which suffocate plants and wildlife by sucking up all the oxygen and turning the water an opaque green.

River Action said that despite the Wye being designated a Special Area of Conservation, algal blooms have destroyed 90% of the river’s ranunculus, a family of aquatic plants.

Malvern Autumn Show
Organic manure used to help raise 20 millions chickens in the Wye catchment means  3,000 tonnes are entering the river each year (Ben Birchall/PA)

In June 2020, an unprecedented algal bloom stretched for more than 140 miles, almost the entire length of the river, it said.

A study by Lancaster University published in May 2022 found 60-70% of the river’s phosphorus now comes from agriculture and 3,000 tonnes of it are entering the river every year, accumulating at a rate of 17kg per hectare when the national average is 7kg per hectare.

Charles Watson, chairman and founder of River Action, said: “The severe ecological collapse of the iconic River Wye is one of the great environmental scandals of our times.

“The sickening tragedy is that this could have been seriously mitigated had the EA enforced existing environmental regulations to prevent the excess application of animal waste on land that was already oversaturated with nutrients.

“The irony is that the same Government that introduced these regulations is giving the EA explicit guidance not to enforce them. This unlawful conduct of the EA has to stop now.”

Statutory guidance from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), states land managers should avoid spreading manure during a crop rotation that raises phosphorus in soil above a certain level unless it is not reasonably practicable to do so or they have taken all appropriate precautions to prevent any diffuse agricultural pollution.

River Action said that because crop rotations take place over several years, this approach fails to protect the river and it has accused the EA of “slavishly” following the guidance at the expense of enforcing rules designed to protect the river.

It said the EA is failing to apply the Farming Rules for Water, which prohibit applications of “organic manure or manufactured fertiliser” to farmland in a way that would raise nutrient levels above what is “needed by the crop and the soil”.

The charity also believes the EA is in breach of the habitat regulations by not applying rules to fulfil its requirements.

Defra has been approached for comment.

Ricardo Gama, an environment solicitor who is representing River Action through the firm Leigh Day, said: “The Farming Rules for Water were introduced in 2018 specifically to deal with the issue of agricultural pollution in rivers like the Wye.

“But from documents we’ve seen, it’s clear that the EA is choosing to apply the rules in a way that is inconsistent with their own interpretation of how the rules are supposed to work.

“This means that manure – essentially an industrial waste product from meat and dairy production – is allowed to flow into our waterways with impunity.

“Our client hopes this claim will force the EA to reassess their approach and start applying the rules properly.”

