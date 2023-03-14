Queen star Sir Brian May set to rock on after receiving knighthood from King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Queen star Sir Brian May set to rock on after receiving knighthood from King

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 12:46 pm
Sir Brian May after being made a Knight Bachelor by the King at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Brian May after being made a Knight Bachelor by the King at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Brian May has said he could go on tour again this year as he was awarded a knighthood by the King at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen guitarist, 75, is responsible for some of the biggest and best-known riffs and solos in popular music, on songs such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and One Vision.

Sir Brian may continue rocking in 2023 after the King presented him with his gong on Tuesday morning.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re thinking about touring, I can say that.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
The King confers a knighthood upon the Queen guitarist (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’m hoping I stay in good health – at the moment I seem to be in pretty good health, which is always great.

“It’s not been an easy road and there’s been times I thought I would never do it again.

“But we all seem to be OK so we’re looking at doing some touring, and of course we tour at the top level and it’s very high energy and high demand on your fitness.

“If we don’t go out until October or whatever I’ll be working on my fitness from now on.”

Sir Brian, alongside late frontman Freddie Mercury, bassist John Deacon and drummer Roger Taylor, scored numerous number ones during Queen’s heyday, as the band became one of the best live touring acts in the world.

Sir Brian May
Sir Brian has a doctorate in astrophysics, and is a passionate animal welfare campaigner (Victoria Jones/PA)

The musician, astrophysicist and animal welfare advocate was recognised for his services to music and charity.

Sir Brian went on: “I am very happy, smiling from ear-to-ear, particularly because it was the King, which means a lot.

“We’ve had a certain amount of contact over the years and we’re of an age, so I have a strong feeling for him and it was a lovely moment.

“We discussed the fact that we are of an age and he was wondering if my knees were holding out for the kneeling part of the ceremony. I said: ‘Yes, just about.’

Queen in 1976
Queen in 1976 – John Deacon, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and Brian May (PA)

“To receive this award I suppose feels like getting approval, like when you get a gold star at school – perhaps you’ve done something and you know what you’ve achieved and if you get that seal of approbation from above, then it’s a very good feeling, it’s very special.”

Sir Brian is no stranger to Buckingham Palace, having performed during the Golden Jubilee in 2002, playing a solo guitar version of God Save The Queen from the roof of the famous royal residence.

In June last year he performed with Queen at the Platinum Jubilee, where the late monarch tapped the beat of We Will Rock You onto a teacup at the end of a famous sketch featuring Paddington Bear – leading into a live performance of the song.

Speaking about this, he added: “During the rehearsal period I was coming through quite often, lingering among the paintings.

Sir Brian May
Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee last summer (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s just great, the pictures are incredible, we had lots of adventures trying to figure out how we were going to achieve that performance on the roof, which was actually pretty difficult, technically.

“And on the day pretty much none of it worked that morning, so there’s a lot of scrambling around and scratching of heads and I only actually got to hear myself and the orchestra about 10 minutes before the actual performance, it was pretty hair-raising but very exciting.”

Also recognised was former Treasury permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar, who becomes a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath, and the UK’s ambassador in Kyiv, Dame Melinda Simmons, who received a damehood for her services to British foreign policy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
2
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
3
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
4
Jon S Baird has seen his plans to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings rejected.
Exclusive: Aberdeen to miss out on Tetris screenings as council rejects director’s plea
5
The High Court in Glasgow
Parents of three-month-old baby who died after allegedly ‘ingesting’ drugs to stand trial
6
Michele Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacked neighbour in Aberdeen house
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
8
Tailbacks were spotted all over the city due to the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
3
9
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
10
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…

More from Press and Journal

Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
Jake Campbell in one of the heavy machinery vehicles. Image: Colaren Homes and Colaren Farms.
Fraserburgh schoolboy becomes one of the UK's youngest heavy machinery vehicle drivers - at…
The play will tell the story of the Bennachie Colonists. Image: Julia Sidell.
Original play to celebrate 'important and dramatic episode' of Bennachie history this summer
The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Recruitment issues hold up arrival of Turriff's dedicated ambulance
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
The bridge has been closed until a full investigation can take place. Image: Google Maps.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented