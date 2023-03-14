Eva Green suggested hospital admission excuse to avoid filming, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Eva Green suggested hospital admission excuse to avoid filming, High Court told

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 3:35 pm
Eva Green gave evidence over two days in January (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Eva Green gave evidence over two days in January (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Eva Green suggested pretending to be in hospital if she was called to make a later-abandoned multimillion-pound sci-fi movie, the High Court has been told.

Further messages from the Casino Royale actress have recently been disclosed as part of her legal battle with production company White Lantern Film over her planned starring role in the shuttered dystopian thriller A Patriot.

The 42-year-old is suing the production company after the film was abandoned in October 2019, claiming she is entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee for the project despite its cancellation under the terms of their agreement.

White Lantern Film and lender SMC Speciality Finance are bringing a counterclaim against Ms Green, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production and renounced the contract.

Max Mallin KC, for White Lantern, said Ms Green had shown a “categorical and unequivocal refusal to perform”.

On Tuesday, he said that she “was so concerned about what would happen if she were expressly called upon to perform” that she had suggested her agent Charles Collier “invent a story about Ms Green being hospitalised” in one of the recently-shared messages.

The court was told the message from Ms Green in September 2019 read: “If they come back to you and say they are going to go ahead with the movie, what can we say…?

“Could we say this situation has made me ill over the weekend? We could say I had to go to hospital as I had a serious rash all over my body?”

Ms Green then asked her agent if a doctor would potentially help, the court was told.

In written submissions, Mr Mallin added that Ms Green also “appeared to contemplate faking a broken arm” to avoid performing.

The barrister said it was not up to Ms Green whether or not she was called to set, adding: “What is within her control is whether she responds to that call or not and, in my submission, she is making quite clear that she was not.”

He added that if Ms Green had been called to perform “she would not have done the film”.

Mr Mallin added in written submissions that most of Ms Green’s evidence was “unconvincing and at times appeared to be rehearsed”.

Edmund Cullen KC, for Ms Green, said the actress had been subjected to a “character assassination”, adding it was “based on some of the cheapest and nastiest sorts of stereotypes around”.

He said the actress had been described as making excessive demands and going out of contact.

“These sorts of lies are very damaging and they need to be scotched,” Mr Cullen said.

The barrister later said that White Lantern was “vomiting out” allegations Ms Green had breached her contract, none of which were true.

He added: “Ms Green was overwhelmingly keen to provide her acting services to White Lantern for this film.”

Mr Cullen said that Ms Green did not renounce the contract and that witnesses for White Lantern and the lender “came here to deceive the court”.

He said in written arguments: “The highest that it goes is that Ms Green said, as she readily admitted, that working with [executive producer] Mr Seal ‘in control’ would be ‘impossible’.

“However, that is, of course, very far from a statement of a refusal to perform [the contract].”

The barrister added that Ms Green was never given the opportunity to perform or not as she was never called upon.

The court previously heard that the actress had described potential crew members as “shitty peasants”, the production as a “B-shitty-movie” and executive producer Jake Seal as “pure vomit”.

In the further messages, Ms Green is also said to have described Mr Seal as a “sociopath” and “a real mad dictator who wants to prove he is right so he could be ready for anything”.

Ms Green, who gave evidence at the High Court in London over two days in January, said it was “humiliating” to have her messages used in court.

Mr Cullen said she had found the experience of giving evidence “difficult” and “very trying”, but that she had done her best to assist the court, and that the new messages “make no difference” to the facts of the case.

Mr Justice Michael Green is due to give his decision in writing at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
2
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
3
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
4
Jon S Baird has seen his plans to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings rejected.
Exclusive: Aberdeen to miss out on Tetris screenings as council rejects director’s plea
5
The High Court in Glasgow
Parents of three-month-old baby who died after allegedly ‘ingesting’ drugs to stand trial
6
Michele Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacked neighbour in Aberdeen house
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
8
Tailbacks were spotted all over the city due to the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
3
9
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
10
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…

More from Press and Journal

Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
Jake Campbell in one of the heavy machinery vehicles. Image: Colaren Homes and Colaren Farms.
Fraserburgh schoolboy becomes one of the UK's youngest heavy machinery vehicle drivers - at…
The play will tell the story of the Bennachie Colonists. Image: Julia Sidell.
Original play to celebrate 'important and dramatic episode' of Bennachie history this summer
The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Recruitment issues hold up arrival of Turriff's dedicated ambulance
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
The bridge has been closed until a full investigation can take place. Image: Google Maps.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented