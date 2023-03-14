Author picks up young writer prize for novel about legacy of male violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Author picks up young writer prize for novel about legacy of male violence

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 7:47 pm
Tom Benn has been announced as the the Sunday Times Charlotte Aitken Young Writer Award for his novel Oxblood. (Beth Moseley Photography)
Tom Benn has been announced as the winner of the Sunday Times Charlotte Aitken Young Writer Award for Oxblood.

The screenwriter and author – who explores the lives of a great-grandmother, grandmother and a teen mother who live together in a council house in the 1980s amidst the legacy of male violence in his novel – was named as the recipient at Skylight Peckham in London on Tuesday.

Previous winners of the award – which comes with a £10,000 prize – include Normal People author Sally Rooney, Surge poet Jay Bernard and White Teeth novelist Zadie Smith.

Literary editor for The Sunday Times and judge Johanna Thomas-Corr said Benn is “one of publishing’s best kept secrets” and “his story about the struggles of three generations of women in a Manchester crime clan has been rendered with such care and specificity that it feels wholly original”.

She added: “The result is a rich, dark, atmospheric family saga that contains so much buried love and anger and grief and sexual jealousy and bitter disappointment.

Charlotte Aitken Young Writer Award
Tom Benn’s book Oxblood. (Roger Davies/The Sunday Times Charlotte Aitken Young Writer Award)

“In fact, it’s one of the best contemporary novels about disappointment that I have ever read. Yet somehow, I emerged from it exhilarated.”

Born in Stockport in 1987, Benn had his first novel, 2012’s The Doll Princess, shortlisted for the Dylan Thomas Prize and the Portico Prize.

His first film, 2017’s Real Gods Require Blood, was nominated for best short film at the BFI London Film Festival.

Benn now lives in Norwich where he teaches crime fiction at the University of East Anglia.

Charlotte Aitken Young Writer Award
The shortlist for the Sunday Times Charlotte Aitken Young Writer Award. (Roger Davies/The Sunday Times Charlotte Aitken Young Writer Award)

Birdsong novelist Sebastian Faulks, who is chair of the Charlotte Aitken Trust, said Benn is a “worthy winner, though the prize could have gone to any of the shortlist — which must have made the judges’ task especially hard”.

He called the list “a showcase for the vitality and range of talent in a younger generation”.

Benn beat competition from debut novelists Lucy Burns – for her intimate memoir, Larger Than An Orange, about abortion – and Maddie Mortimer for Maps Of Our Spectacular Bodies, a darkly funny tale about coming of age at the end of a life.

Also making it on the list is fellow of All Souls College in Oxford, Katherine Rundell, for Super-Infinite: The Transformations Of John Donne, a non-fiction book about the poet.

She is the author of adult book Why You Should Read Children’s Books, Even Though You Are So Old And Wise.

The judges include critic and journalist Stig Abell, poet Mona Arshi, author Oyinkan Braithwaite, previous winner Francis Spufford, and former literary editor of The Sunday Times, Andrew Holgate.

Each shortlisted author also receives £1,000.

