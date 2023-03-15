Who is taking part in the Budget Day walkouts?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who is taking part in the Budget Day walkouts?

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 12:04 am
Hundreds of thousands of workers will strike on Wednesday (PA)
Hundreds of thousands of workers will strike on Wednesday (PA)

Hundreds of thousands of workers from several trade unions will strike on Wednesday in what threatens to be the biggest single day of industrial action since the current wave of unrest started last year.

These are the sectors affected by the Budget Day walkouts.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

– Civil service:

Around 130,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union and thousands of civil servants in Prospect are involved in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

More than 130 Government departments, agencies and sites – including the British Museum and British Library, as well as the Border Force – will be affected.

The unions say it will be the biggest strike in the civil service for decades.

Industrial strike
Members of the National Education Union during a rally (Peter Byrne/PA)

– Education:

Members of the National Education Union in England will strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. The strike will continue on Thursday, causing huge disruption to schools.

– Universities:

More than 70,000 staff members of the University and College Union (UCU) will begin the first of three successive days of strike action across 150 universities in the UK.

The UCU is currently in negotiations with the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents 144 employers, via the conciliation service Acas.

Last month, UCU members staged six days of walkouts across the UK.

A further seven days of strike action planned for February and March were suspended by the UCU after progress was made in talks with employers, but UCU members are set to strike for another three days from Monday next week.

The UCU is also reballoting its members to allow university staff to take further industrial action through the rest of the academic year if their demands are not met by employers.

Tube Strike – Bus Queue
The strikes while hit Tube services (PA)

– London Underground:

Drivers in Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will strike in a dispute over pensions and conditions.

Tube services will be crippled all day, with a knock-on effect likely on Thursday morning.

Finn Brennan, of Aslef, said the strike was the fault of the Government failing to properly fund public transport in the capital, and for driving through huge savings which he maintained would lead to cuts in pensions and conditions.

– Health:

Junior doctors in the British Medical Association will strike for the third successive day in a row over pay.

The BMA argues that junior doctors have seen their pay fail to keep up with inflation for over a decade, leading to many emigrating or leaving the profession altogether.

– BBC: Members of the National Union of Journalists at BBC Local in England will strike in protest at programme cuts.

