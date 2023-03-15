Census shows ‘huge’ variation in housing and education among ethnic groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Census shows ‘huge’ variation in housing and education among ethnic groups

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 12:45 pm
Levels of home-ownership, good health and educational qualification ‘vary considerably’ across ethnic groups in England and Wales, new census data reveals (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Levels of home-ownership, good health and educational qualification ‘vary considerably’ across ethnic groups in England and Wales, new census data reveals (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Levels of home-ownership, good health and educational qualification “vary considerably” across ethnic groups in England and Wales, new census data reveals.

People identifying as black African or Caribbean have some of the lowest proportions of home ownership but are among the highest for social rented housing, while more than half of those identifying as Chinese or Indian have a high-level qualification such as a degree, compared with under a third in the white British group.

The poorest levels of health are among the white Irish and white Gypsy or Irish Traveller groups.

The census took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021 and results are being published in stages by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Everyone who took part in the census was asked to indicate which group best described their ethnic identity, along with a range of questions on housing, education and health.

Around 17% of the population in England and Wales told the census they live in social rented housing, but there is “huge” variation among different groups, the ONS found.

Within the “black, black British, black Welsh, Caribbean or African” group, 44% of people who identify as African live in social rented accommodation, such as from a council or housing association, along with 41% of people identifying as Caribbean and 48% as “other black”.

These levels are higher than almost every other group, in particular white Irish (14%), Pakistani (13%), Chinese (8%) and Indian (5%), while the figure for “white English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British” is 16%.

In sharp contrast, home-ownership is most common for people who identify as Indian (71%) and for those in the white UK group (68%), with similarly high figures for the white Irish (67%), Pakistani (65%) and Chinese (64%) groups.

Levels are much lower among the black African (23%) and “other black” groups (29%), with 42% for people identifying as black Caribbean.

The figures do not include communal establishments, such as university halls of residence or care homes.

Just over a third (34%) of everyone aged 16 or over in England and Wales told the census they have a higher-level qualification, such as a degree or NVQ level 4 to 5 – but this figure jumps to more than half of people who identify as Chinese or Indian, at 56% and 52% respectively.

Similarly high levels were recorded for the African (49%) and Arab (46%) groups, but the figure for people identifying as white English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British stood at 31%, below the Pakistani (32%) and Caribbean (34%) groups.

Those who identify within the “white: Gypsy or Irish Traveller” group have the lowest proportion of people with a higher-level qualification (11%) and are also most likely to have no formal qualifications (57%).

The ONS said: “The census tells us about people’s lives, whether people were working, or living in a crowded home, how much education they had received, and if they considered themselves in good or poor health.

“We found that these outcomes varied considerably for ethnic groups across England and Wales.”

The census also asked people to rate their health from “very good”, “good”, “fair”, “bad” or “very bad”.

Across the whole population of England and Wales, nearly half (48%) said they had “very good” health and 1% said they had “very bad” health.

People who identified as white Gypsy or Irish Traveller had the highest percentage of those saying their health was very bad at 4%, with a further 9% saying their health was bad.

Among the white Irish group, 2% said their health was very bad and 6% bad.

“Health is closely related to age, with older people being more likely to say they are in poorer health,” the ONS found.

“For the white Irish group, this partly explains the difference in health outcomes – people in this group are generally much older, with an average (median) age of 54 years, compared with 40 years for the whole population.

“However, the poorer health of people identifying as white Gypsy or Irish Traveller is not explained by age, because people in this ethnic group are generally young. The average age for this ethnic group is just 28 years.”

The highest levels of very good health are among people in the “mixed or multiple ethnic group” of “white and Asian” (67%) and people who identify as black African (65%).

For the white English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British group, 46% reported very good health, 5% bad health and 1% very bad health.

“Many of these outcomes will be influenced by how young or old people are within each ethnic group,” the ONS added.

“They will also overlap. People in poor health or caring for others may be less able to work or gain education.

“Income and where people live will also have a large effect on how people live, as well as any cultural differences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Levels of home-ownership, good health and educational qualification ‘vary considerably’ across ethnic groups in England and Wales, new census data reveals (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented