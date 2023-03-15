Scientists identify dinosaur with the longest neck ever seen in an animal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Scientists identify dinosaur with the longest neck ever seen in an animal

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 1:02 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 4:08 pm
An artist’s impression of Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum, which had a 15-metre-long neck (Julia d’Oliveir/Natural History Museum/PA)
An artist’s impression of Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum, which had a 15-metre-long neck (Julia d’Oliveir/Natural History Museum/PA)

A dinosaur with a 15-metre-long neck could potentially be the longest neck ever seen in an animal, scientists believe.

Known as Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum, the dinosaur roamed east Asia and other parts of the world more than 160 million years ago.

At 15.1 metres, its neck was more than six times longer than the necks of giraffes and 1.5 times the length of a double-decker bus, the scientists said.

Dr Andrew J Moore, a palaeontologist at Stony Brook University, New York, said: “With a 15-metre-long neck, it looks like Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum might be a record-holder – at least until something longer is discovered.”

M. sinocanadorum belongs to a subgroup of dinosaurs known as sauropods.

Lower jaw of Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum and two of the vertebrae linked together
Lower jaw of Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum and two of the vertebrae linked together (Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA)

These types of dinosaurs are known for their large size, long neck and tail, four-legged stance and plant-eating diet.

Dippy, the famous life-size replica of a Diplodocus carnegii skeleton given to the Natural History Museum in London, belongs to this group.

The M. sinocanadorum fossils were first discovered in China in 1987 within 162-million-year-old rocks.

Dr Moore and his colleagues re-examined the specimens as part of their research documenting the diversity and evolutionary history of the dinosaurs.

The team was keen to find out how sauropods managed to evolve such long necks and large bodies without collapsing under their own weight.

Although M. sinocanadorum is known only from a handful of bones from the neck and skull, scientists were able to reconstruct its size and shape with help from complete skeletons of its closest relatives.

Analysis revealed M. sinocanadorum had a neck approximately 15.1 metres long, the longest of any known sauropod.

Dr Moore said: “All sauropods were big but jaw-droppingly long necks didn’t evolve just once.

“Mamenchisaurids are important because they pushed the limits on how long a neck can be and were the first lineage of sauropods to do so.”

The paleontologists used a technique known as computed-tomography (CT) scanning which revealed the vertebrae – back bones – of M. sinocanadorum were lightweight and hollow with air spaces taking up nearly three-quarters of the volume.

According to the researchers, these type of bones are usually seen in small birds.

To compensate for its lightweight bones, M. sinocanadorum had rod-like ribs in the neck about four metres long to help with its stability, the team said.

The researchers then hypothesised on how these creatures would have breathed air into their lungs.

Professor Paul Barrett, merit researcher at the Natural History Museum London, said: “Like all other sauropod dinosaurs, Mamenchisaurus had a complex breathing apparatus that included not only the lungs, but also numerous balloon-like air sacs.

“These were connected to the lungs and windpipe but spread throughout the interior of the animal’s neck, chest and abdomen.

“Taken in combination, these air sacs had a much greater volume than the lungs and they even went inside the bones, hollowing them out.

“This extra space would have helped these gigantic sauropods to move the large volume of air in the lengthy windpipe that would have occupied their extraordinary necks.”

While M. sinocanadorum is now thought to have the longest neck, it is not the biggest dinosaur.

That title is held Patagotitan mayorum, one of the largest known creatures to have ever lived. It is thought to have been 37.5 metres long, weighing in at about 57 tonnes.

Dinosaur enthusiasts will be able to see the P. mayorum on display in the summer at the Natural History Museum, with tickets on sale now.

The research is published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
An artist’s impression of Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum, which had a 15-metre-long neck (Julia d’Oliveir/Natural History Museum/PA)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented