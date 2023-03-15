Duke of Sussex ‘declined to respond’ to royal reporting debate invite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duke of Sussex ‘declined to respond’ to royal reporting debate invite

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 1:14 pm
The Duke of Sussex has spoken publicly a number of times about his views on the British media (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)
The Duke of Sussex declined to respond to an invite to take part in a debate about the future of royal reporting at a media freedom conference, the panel’s moderator has claimed.

Associate editor at The Telegraph Camilla Tominey opened a discussion at the Society of Editors’ Media Freedom Conference in London on Wednesday by telling the audience Prince Harry did not respond to a request for participation.

The panel, which included royal editors from the Daily Mirror and The Sunday Times, discussed a number of criticisms Harry made about the media in his tell-all book Spare.

Conservative leadership bid
Camilla Tominey, associate editor at The Telegraph speaking at an earlier event (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We did invite Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to take part in this panel but he declined to respond,” Ms Tominey said as she opened the panel discussion.

Before the beginning of the debate, the panel moderator read out a number of quotes from Harry about the media, including that the press had “gone to bed with the devil” and the claims of “the leaking and planting of stories”.

“So we know where one member of the royal family stands,” Ms Tominey told the conference.

Harry has spoken publicly a number of times about his views on the British media, as well as taking legal action against publishers for libel and alleged unlawful information-gathering.

At the conference, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers defended the media’s coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying when Meghan first came on to the scene it was “overwhelmingly positive”.

During a question and answer session with representatives of the British press, Ms Tominey said a question she wanted to ask Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was what he thought of Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, adding: “I’m not sure that would be printable”.

ITV Autumn Entertainment launch
The debate covered broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson’s heavily criticised column about the Duchess of Sussex (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The debate also covered a number of other controversies, including Jeremy Clarkson’s heavily criticised column about the Duchess of Sussex.

The Sun newspaper apologised and said it deeply regretted the article, in which Clarkson wrote he had dreamed of Meghan being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed.

The panel agreed they would “absolutely not” defend the column, with royal editor at the Sunday Times Roya Nikkhah saying the presenter himself had acknowledged he was wrong to write it and that it would “not have been printed in the Sunday Times”.

