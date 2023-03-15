‘I did what I had to do’ says Pc accused of ‘excessive’ force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I did what I had to do’ says Pc accused of ‘excessive’ force

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 1:34 pm
Former Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson (PA)
Former Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson (PA)

A constable accused of using “excessive” force in repeatedly hitting ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson with a baton has told a disciplinary panel “I did what I thought I had to do” to “keep him down”.

Former Aston Villa striker Mr Atkinson died after being kicked at least twice in the head by West Mercia Police officer, Pc Benjamin Monk, outside the victim’s father’s home in Telford, Shropshire, in August 15 2016.

Eyewitnesses described him “stomping” on the victim’s head, with one calling the blows “ferocious”.

Monk, who had earlier Tasered 48-year-old Atkinson to the ground before delivering the kicks, was later jailed for eight years in 2021, after his conviction at Birmingham Crown Court for manslaughter.

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith – known as Ellie – was then a probationary response officer who attended the incident in the early hours of the morning in Meadow Close, alongside her colleague Monk.

Dalian Atkinson death
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith leaving Birmingham Crown Court after she was acquitted of assaulting Dalian Atkinson (Jacob King/PA)

The University of Hull graduate, accused of assaulting Atkinson, was tried alongside Monk, after she delivered multiple blows from her police-issue baton, after the ex-Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday forward had collapsed to the ground.

Bettley-Smith, originally from Staffordshire, was acquitted after a retrial in 2022, but the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found there was a gross misconduct disciplinary case to answer for her use of force which, if proven, means she could face immediate dismissal from the force.

The disciplinary panel, sitting in Telford on Wednesday, heard how Bettley-Smith and Monk responded to a 999 call, arriving to find Mr Atkinson outside his father’s address, appearing “in the grip of a psychotic episode”.

Bettley-Smith, 33, described pressing the emergency red alarm-activation button on her personal radio to get back-up from colleagues, just as Mr Atkinson was shot for the first time with a Taser by Monk.

The first shot, and then a second cartridge, had no visible effect on Mr Atkinson, she told the hearing.

Turning to the fatal incident, she said after Monk fired his third and final Taser cartridge, the ex-sportsman “timbered” to the floor, hitting the road.

She and Monk moved towards Mr Atkinson, and she recalled him “grabbing at his chest where the Taser wires were”, and making a “very loud” “growling” noise.

“I just remember what I perceived to be a really aggressive, hostile, growling and just thought we had antagonised him even more by Tasering him,” she said.

“I perceived him to be trying to propel himself to get up and proceeded to strike Mr Atkinson to the fleshy areas of his body to try and get him down and under control,” she told the panel.

She recalled her strikes landing on his “thighs and buttocks”.

Her barrister, Patrick Gibbs KC, then asked if she had seen Monk kick Mr Atkinson in the head.

Bettley-Smith replied: “I can remember seeing Mr Monk pull his leg back, his right leg, as I had done three baton strikes on Mr Atkinson.

“I can specifically remember Monk saying ‘this isn’t working’, and I saw him pull his leg back and I know he did kick him, but I don’t know if I saw him kick him – but I know he did kick him.

“I would say it had no effect.”

Bettley-Smith said that, as back-up then arrived, she again hit Mr Atkinson with her baton, three times to his legs.

The hearing was previously told how at least three different eyewitnesses – each were residents watching from their windows – described how Mr Atkinson did not move again, once he was floored by the Taser.

One neighbour saw Mr Atkinson “lying on the ground, (and) was not moving”, another said “when he fell – he never moved”, and a third told how he “was not resistant”.

But when asked why she hit Mr Atkinson, she replied: “Because I desperately needed to protect myself to stop him from getting up and keep him down on the ground.

“I was was terrified for what he would do to get back up.

“Everything that happened prior to this, the level of aggression, everything he had done, I needed to take control of the situation, to get him down, keep him down and try and restrain him.”

“I did what I thought I had to do, in the circumstances,” she added.

Dalian Atkinson death
Dalian Atkinson died after the incident (Karen Wright/Family)

Bettley-Smith told the panel she has remained a constable with the force on non-frontline duties, including collating data, alongside two periods of suspension – one, immediately following the incident and then, secondly, until the end of the first criminal trial.

Asked by her barrister why she still wanted to be a police officer, she replied: “It’s a great job, despite all this tragedy… it ticked every box, helping people in the community, that’s what police work is, giving back”.

Asked how she felt now about the incident, she replied: “It was a very frightening experience, I was full of adrenaline… it’s very difficult to describe the feeling at the time – the way it ended, it was tragic.”

“It’s a very sad outcome,” she said.

“Mr Atkinson did die.

“But equally, I remember feeling at the time it could have been the other way around.

“That’s how I felt, it’s how I feel now.”

The hearing continues.

