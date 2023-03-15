Latest Meta jobs losses in Ireland will be ‘relatively small’, Taoiseach says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Latest Meta jobs losses in Ireland will be 'relatively small', Taoiseach says

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 3:46 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 4:02 pm
Facebook parent company Meta’s European headquarters in Dublin which currently employs 2,600 people (Brian Lawless/PA)
Facebook parent company Meta's European headquarters in Dublin which currently employs 2,600 people (Brian Lawless/PA)

The latest round of job cuts by tech giant Meta will result in a “relatively small” number of redundancies at its Irish operations, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar expressed sympathy with those set to lose their jobs but he insisted that the longer-term outlook for the tech sector in Ireland remained positive.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, revealed plans on Tuesday to cut around 10,000 jobs globally, just four months after it axed 11,000 workers.

Around 350 jobs were lost in Dublin as a result of November’s wave of cutbacks.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking in the Senate Room at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Meta’s European HQ in Dublin now employs around 2,600 people.

Mr Varadkar was asked about the latest redundancies at Meta at the start of his St Patrick’s programme of engagements in Washington DC.

“We’ve received notification from Meta of a number of further job losses and I obviously want to extend my sympathies to those affected and to assure them that the Government is going to be there with them to make sure that they get the help they need in terms of income supports, or education and training opportunities, help to set up a new business if they want to, that’s all going to be there,” he said.

“I’m not going to put the number on it, but it is a relatively small number but it’s up to Meta to talk to their own staff about that, it wouldn’t be right for me to put a number on it today.

“I think what we’re seeing across the tech sector is retrenchment. It’s an industry that grew extremely fast, particularly during the pandemic period.

“Now what we are seeing in those companies is them sort of scaling back by about five or 10 percent. And that still means that a lot of tech companies are hiring, it still means that there are a lot of vacancies in the tech sector. And it still means that, in the medium to long term, I think we’ll see these industries grow again.”

Meta layoffs expected
Around 350 jobs were lost in Dublin as a result of Meta’s November wave of cutbacks (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Mr Varadkar also addressed the fallout from Friday’s collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US – an institution that specialised in providing finance to tech firms.

The Taoiseach said the Irish government was monitoring the situation, but he insisted he did not have concerns about the Irish banking sector.

“We’re certainly managing and monitoring the situation very closely,” he said.

“But we’re not concerned about the stability or health of any of our banks.

“There are a number of Irish tech companies that are affected by what’s happening here.

“We are monitoring that extremely closely.”

