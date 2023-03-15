Mourners wear pink at funeral for park stabbing victim Brianna Ghey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tearful family and friends have paid their last respects at the pink-themed funeral of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

The 16-year-old, from Birchwood, Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of Saturday February 11.

The service, including poems, music and heartfelt tributes, heard of Brianna unique character, how much she was loved and is missed and sprinkled with memories of her enjoyment of clothing, make-up, jewellery and social media.

Prayers were also said, asking for “the courage to love one another”, and saying Brianna will “endure no more suffering… you can be whatever you want”.

Brianna was found dead in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire with serious injuries in February (Family handout/PA)

Mourners had been asked to wear pink, in keeping with the teenager’s colourful personality, and all shades of the colour could be seen as people arrived for her funeral at St Elphin’s Parish Church in Warrington.

Brianna’s mother Esther wore a pink trouser suit, other family wore pink ties and dresses while other mourners carried pink balloons and flowers.

Brianna’s pink coffin, topped with pink and white roses and carnations, was borne in a carriage drawn by two white horses festooned in pink plumes.

The horse-drawn carriage arrives at Elphin’s Parish Church (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lana Del Rey’s song Video Games played as the cortege arrived for the service before fading as church bells tolled.

Reverend Debbie Lovatt told mourners the service would be a celebration of Brianna’s life.

She asked for prayers for the family and friends and for “light in the darkness.”

Ms Lovatt added: “Give us the courage to love each other. Inspire us to create a world where all people are valued and safe and all your creation is honoured.”

A trans flag was carried by one of the mourners (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bible readings were given and the hymn Amazing Grace was sung before a series of tributes and poems, reflecting Brianna’s life, were read.

These included one, “from Grandma” read by Ms Lovatt.

It said: “As you embark on life’s greatest adventure in the company of angels, you will endure no more suffering in that place of light and love where there is no sin.

“You can be whatever you want and will be accepted with love and celebration. I miss you and keep you in my heart forever. Granny.”

Another tribute from Amelia, one of Brianna’s friends, read: “I love you so much, my heart is more than broken.

“We have grown together and progressed through our transition together.

“You made me laugh when I was down. I just can’t believe that this is real.

“I just want to hug you and know that you are OK. My sister.”

The service included poems, music and heartfelt tributes (Peter Byrne/PA)

A letter from Daisy, describing Brianna as her “best friend” said: “We used to go shopping and she would recommend make-up for me and I would recommend new clothing styles for her to try.

“She was my biggest supporter.”

A letter from Birchwood High School, where Brianna was a student, spoke of her “bravery and courage, determination and grit… we will miss her wit and humour.

“We learnt so much about strength, about determination to be one’s true self and that is something we will all carry with us.”

As the service closed more music was played with the song For the First Time by Mac DeMarco followed by Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

In gentle rain mourners filed out of the church, with Brianna’s family in four black limousines following the horse-drawn carriage for a private service at the crematorium.

Members of the public hold their phones with the torch function set during a moment of silence as they attend a vigil for Brianna (PA)

After Brianna’s death thousands of people attended candlelit vigils across the country.

A Go Fund Me page set up with the aim of raising £4,216 for Brianna’s family has now raised more than £113,000.

Her family is raising money for a project, Mindfulness In Schools, to train school staff in mindfulness, as a lasting legacy for Brianna.

– A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with Brianna’s murder and are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court on July 10.

Neither accused can be named because of their age.