Mourners wear pink at funeral for park stabbing victim Brianna Ghey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mourners wear pink at funeral for park stabbing victim Brianna Ghey

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 4:28 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 8:00 pm
The coffin of Brianna Ghey is carried into Elphin’s Parish Church, in Warrington (Peter Byrne/PA)
The coffin of Brianna Ghey is carried into Elphin’s Parish Church, in Warrington (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tearful family and friends have paid their last respects at the pink-themed funeral of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

The 16-year-old, from Birchwood, Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of Saturday February 11.

The service, including poems, music and heartfelt tributes, heard of Brianna unique character, how much she was loved and is missed and sprinkled with memories of her enjoyment of clothing, make-up, jewellery and social media.

Prayers were also said, asking for “the courage to love one another”, and saying Brianna will “endure no more suffering… you can be whatever you want”.

Brianna Ghey death
Brianna was found dead in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire with serious injuries in February (Family handout/PA)

Mourners had been asked to wear pink, in keeping with the teenager’s colourful personality, and all shades of the colour could be seen as people arrived for her funeral at St Elphin’s Parish Church in Warrington.

Brianna’s mother Esther wore a pink trouser suit, other family wore pink ties and dresses while other mourners carried pink balloons and flowers.

Brianna’s pink coffin, topped with pink and white roses and carnations, was borne in a carriage drawn by two white horses festooned in pink plumes.

Brianna Ghey funeral
The horse-drawn carriage arrives at Elphin’s Parish Church (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lana Del Rey’s song Video Games played as the cortege arrived for the service before fading as church bells tolled.

Reverend Debbie Lovatt told mourners the service would be a celebration of Brianna’s life.

She asked for prayers for the family and friends and for “light in the darkness.”

Ms Lovatt added: “Give us the courage to love each other. Inspire us to create a world where all people are valued and safe and all your creation is honoured.”

Brianna Ghey funeral
A trans flag was carried by one of the mourners (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bible readings were given and the hymn Amazing Grace was sung before a series of tributes and poems, reflecting Brianna’s life, were read.

These included one, “from Grandma” read by Ms Lovatt.

It said: “As you embark on life’s greatest adventure in the company of angels, you will endure no more suffering in that place of light and love where there is no sin.

“You can be whatever you want and will be accepted with love and celebration. I miss you and keep you in my heart forever. Granny.”

Another tribute from Amelia, one of Brianna’s friends, read: “I love you so much, my heart is more than broken.

“We have grown together and progressed through our transition together.

“You made me laugh when I was down. I just can’t believe that this is real.

“I just want to hug you and know that you are OK. My sister.”

Brianna Ghey funeral
The service included poems, music and heartfelt tributes (Peter Byrne/PA)

A letter from Daisy, describing Brianna as her “best friend” said: “We used to go shopping and she would recommend make-up for me and I would recommend new clothing styles for her to try.

“She was my biggest supporter.”

A letter from Birchwood High School, where Brianna was a student, spoke of her “bravery and courage, determination and grit… we will miss her wit and humour.

“We learnt so much about strength, about determination to be one’s true self and that is something we will all carry with us.”

As the service closed more music was played with the song For the First Time by Mac DeMarco followed by Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

In gentle rain mourners filed out of the church, with Brianna’s family in four black limousines following the horse-drawn carriage for a private service at the crematorium.

Members of the public hold their phones with the torch function set during a moment of silence as they attend a candle-lit vigil for Brianna
Members of the public hold their phones with the torch function set during a moment of silence as they attend a vigil for Brianna (PA)

After Brianna’s death thousands of people attended candlelit vigils across the country.

A Go Fund Me page set up with the aim of raising £4,216 for Brianna’s family has now raised more than £113,000.

Her family is raising money for a project, Mindfulness In Schools, to train school staff in mindfulness, as a lasting legacy for Brianna.

– A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with Brianna’s murder and are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court on July 10.

Neither accused can be named because of their age.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
The coffin of Brianna Ghey is carried into Elphin’s Parish Church, in Warrington (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented