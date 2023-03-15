King tells former Sudanese refugees ‘I’m so glad you’re safe here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

King tells former Sudanese refugees ‘I’m so glad you’re safe here’

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 5:36 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 7:02 pm
The King joins members of the Sudanese community, from across the UK at a reception in London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The King joins members of the Sudanese community, from across the UK at a reception in London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The King has sympathised with former refugees who escaped by boat to Europe from the Darfur genocide telling them “I’m so glad you’re safe here”.

Charles chatted with accountants, NHS consultants and charity workers who have made a new life for themselves in the UK, after a Sudanese activist asked him to meet her community.

He told the group of men and women who fled the mass killings which claimed hundreds of thousands of lives when pro-government Janjaweed militia went on the rampage: “It’s been a very special visit for me, I can assure you.

“It’s been such a pleasure to meet you all – I’m so glad you’re safe here.”

King hosts Sudanese community
The King joins members of the Sudanese community, from across the UK at a reception in London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The civil war in the Darfur region of Sudan erupted in 2003 with the black African farming community persecuted by the Arab militia who destroyed villages, murdered civilians and used rape as a weapon of war, with conflict still continuing today.

Debay Manees, 32, chatted to the King and later described the guilt he feels at having left friends in 2015 who may not have survived.

Mr Manees: “I was working as a teacher when I was targeted. I was arrested and they accused me of being a spy, I had no choice either I left or they would kill me.

“For me I feel guilty because the people I left are suffering, the mates I left in prison – the same thing is going on.”

He travelled to neighbouring Libya but the country was not safe and so he paid smugglers to make the perilous journey by boat to Italy before stowing away on a goods train to enter the UK.

King hosts Sudanese community
Charles chatted with accountants, NHS consultants and charity workers who have made a new life for themselves in the UK, (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The 32-year-old, who now works supporting his community as a charity worker, said about the boat trip: “I wasn’t scared. I was desperate. I had to get away, to get out, I had no choice.”

He added: “To stop displaced people coming to Europe you must stop the war in Sudan. The UK and the other countries must try to stop the war. Kids are dying in the Mediterranean during the crossing.”

Sudanese activist Amouna Adam invited Charles to meet her community when she joined the monarch and Queen Consort as they lit candles at Buckingham Palace to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The event was organised by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and the human rights organisation Waging Peace at a central London venue used for events by the UK’s Sudanese community.

Ms Adam, who in 2009 for sought sanctuary in the UK in 2009 with her husband and two sons, said: “When I invited the King here I was very excited but I was surprised he came.”

Rebecca Tinsley, president and founder of Waging Peace, described the King’s visit to meet the former refugees as “significant” adding “this is the kind of King I hope he’s going to be”.

She added: “This room is full of doctors and accountants who have brought their skills to this country and they want to build this country – there’s not a single scrounger in this room.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
The King joins members of the Sudanese community, from across the UK at a reception in London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented