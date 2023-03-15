Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 6:20 pm
Brendan Horkan, left, brother of Colm Horkan makes a statement outside the Central Criminal Court (Brian Lawless/PA)
Brendan Horkan, left, brother of Colm Horkan makes a statement outside the Central Criminal Court (Brian Lawless/PA)

The brother of murdered Garda Colm Horkan has said he was “the best of us” after the Central Criminal Court found a man guilty of his murder.

Stephen Silver was found guilty of the capital murder of Garda Horkan after shooting him with the garda’s own gun in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, in June 2020.

Speaking outside the Central Criminal Court, Garda Horkan’s brother Brendan said the verdict gave the family a measure of closure.

“Colm was the best of us, a gentleman through and through – he deserved this verdict today,” he said.

Garda Colm Horkan
Garda Colm Horkan was shot dead in 2020 (Garda/PA)

He thanked all those involved in securing justice.

“We were horrified and shocked to the core to learn of the circumstances which led to Colm’s death as he went about his job policing the streets and keeping the general public protected and safe at all times.”

He added: “Colm was a fantastic son, brother, uncle and friend, and his memory remains etched in our minds every minute of every day and today’s verdict, while giving us some closure, will never replace the man who was the glue in our family that bonded all together. We love him dearly.”

Commenting on the verdict, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said “today is a sombre day”.

Colm Horkan death
Marty Horkan, the father of Colm Horkan, talks to Garda Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, following the trial of Stephen Silver (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said when Garda Horkan went to work in Castlerea Garda Station on June 17 2020, “it was a routine day’s work for Colm”.

“Colm was murdered on duty and never came home to his family,” he said.

“Colm’s death reinforces to every member of An Garda Siochana the reality of the dangers and the uncertainty of the work that we face every day,” he added.

Commissioner Harris paid tribute to the Garda investigation team in Castlerea Garda Station, supported by the wider Garda organisation, that “professionally investigated all the circumstances of Colm’s murder”.

“Finally, today we stand with and support Colm’s father Marty, his siblings, wider family and friends and we remember his mother Dolores and twin sister Colette,” he said.

“Today, as every day, we remember our colleague Colm who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the local community he served so well. He will always be remembered as the kind, caring man, and professional and empathetic Garda that he was,” he added.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said his thoughts were with the family and friends of Detective Garda Colm Horkan as well as his Garda colleagues.

“Colm’s murder in June 2020 shocked us all,” he said.

“It stole from his family and friends a beloved, kind and gentle man who served with duty and distinction, keeping his community safe and serving the State.

Colm Horkan funeral
Garda Colm Horkan was killed while on duty in 2020 (Garda/PA)

“The Colm his family and friends knew and loved so much became a personal loss for the whole country.

“A proud Mayo and GAA man; loved and respected in his community and by his colleagues; steadfast in his duties and professional and wholehearted in doing the job he loved as a Garda.

“His murder again reminded us of the risks the brave men and women of An Garda Siochana take every day to protect our communities, and the burden all Garda families carry in supporting them.

“We also remember the 88 other Gardai who have lost their lives in the line of duty and their families today.

“Detective Garda Horkan exemplified the courage and dedication of An Garda Siochana, and I hope his family, friends and colleagues can take some comfort in justice being done today.”

Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, was found guilty by the jury at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The 46-year-old had denied murdering Mr Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty, but had pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Silver shot Mr Horkan several times with the garda’s own gun.

Members of Mr Horkan’s family said they were “relieved” with the verdict.

Stephen Silver
Stephen Silver pleaded guilty to manslaughter (Michael McCormack/PA)

Ms Justice Tara Burns told the jury of seven men and five women they had “listened to every single piece of evidence diligently and carefully” over the six-week trial.

She said it is not often there is a case of this nature and she was extremely thankful to them.

She said it was clear they understood “absolutely everything” that was directed to them.

They were exempted from jury service for the rest of their lives.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court deliberated for eight hours and 59 minutes.

Silver was returned to custody ahead of the sentencing hearing which will begin on Wednesday April 19.

