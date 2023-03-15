CCTV shows gunman forcing boxer Amir Khan to hand over £70,000 watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

CCTV shows gunman forcing boxer Amir Khan to hand over £70,000 watch

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 6:24 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 10:08 pm
Amir Khan outside Snaresbrook Crown Court, London (PA)
Amir Khan outside Snaresbrook Crown Court, London (PA)

Footage showing the moment former world boxing champion Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint for his £70,000 diamond-encrusted watch has been shown in court.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist, 36, was targeted as he and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 31, left the Sahara Grill restaurant in Leyton, east London, on April 18 last year.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how Khan was forced to hand over his bespoke rose gold diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch, worth between £60,000 to £70,000, by gunman Dante Campbell, 20.

Khan, who was a unified world champion at light-welterweight, said he looked into the handgun’s barrel when the armed robber pointed the weapon in his face and told him: “Take off the watch.”

The robbery, which lasted just seconds, was captured on CCTV played to the jury trying Ismail Mohamed, 24, Ahmed Bana, 25, and Nurul Amin, 25, who all deny they were involved.

Khan, who currently lives in Dubai, is seen smiling, with a blue sweater draped over his shoulders as he leaves the restaurant with his wife.

The couple, who star in BBC 3 reality television show Meet The Khans, cross the road towards a waiting car, driven by the sportsman’s friend, Omar Khalid, while two robbers get out of a silver Mercedes coupe parked in front.

As Khan goes to open the passenger-side door, a hooded man jogs towards him, raising his right arm to point the gun at the Bolton-born boxer, who hands over his watch.

The robbers then run off back to the Mercedes, which drives off, as members of the public rush towards Khan.

Khan, who retired last year with a professional record of 34 wins from his 40 fights, earlier told jurors his wife was left “screaming and crying” following the robbery.

Amir Khan robbery court case
Former world boxing champion Amir Khan waves as he arrives at Snaresbrook Crown Court (PA)

“(I was) really scared. I have got three kids, my wife was next to me as well.

“(I was) really, really scared,” he told the jury.

“I’m a sportsman, I’m a fighter. I have always been put in the toughest situations when I go into the ring and fight someone, but this was totally different, very, very scary.”

Mohamed, from Edmonton, Bana, from Tottenham and Amin, from Harringay, which are all in north London, deny conspiracy to rob.

Bana also denies possessing an imitation firearm.

The gunman, Campbell, from Hornsey, also in north London, has pleaded guilty to the charges, the jury has been told.

Bana is alleged to have been the driver of the silver Mercedes, which dropped Campbell and another unknown robber at the scene before serving as the getaway vehicle.

Amin and Mohamed, along with another man who is not on trial, are said to have acted as “spotters” – dining in the restaurant to keep track of Mr Khan’s movements and relay them by phone to Bana.

The trial continues.

