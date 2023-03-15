Varadkar says Ireland has to work harder to shape EU agenda post-Brexit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar says Ireland has to work harder to shape EU agenda post-Brexit

By Press Association
March 15, 2023, 7:24 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 9:08 pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar makes his keynote address at the US Chamber of Commerce (Niall Carson/PA)


Leo Varadkar has said Ireland has to “work harder” to shape the EU’s economic agenda post-Brexit.

The Irish premier told those gathered at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC that Ireland was a “home away from home” for many US businesses, and hailed the “resilient” Irish economy.

The address is part of a series of engagements for the Taoiseach during his visit to the US capital to mark St Patrick’s Day on Friday.

Taoiseach visit to the US


Suzanne Clark, president and chief executive of the US Chamber of Commerce, said Ireland is seen as “a voice of reason”, an ally in geo-political terms, and she hoped that the Windsor Framework dealing with post-Brexit trade would add certainty and stability to their relationship.

Ms Clark praised Mr Varadkar as a person of “character and commitment” and a “dear friend to the chamber” before his address to the business representatives.

“President, as you know, around St Patrick’s Day we traditionally celebrate the strong bonds, history and culture that link Ireland and the United States,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Today, we also celebrate our close political, cultural and economic alignment.

“While we are very different in size and scale, we are both champions of free trade, free enterprise and investment; we are both committed to the green transition, not just as the necessary response to climate change, but as the creator of new economic opportunities and jobs; and we both have made significant investments in each other’s countries.

“The United States is one of Ireland’s largest and most important trading partners. In 2021, the total value of trade between our two countries was 70 billion euro, representing around a fifth of Ireland’s total.

“Our business partnerships have proven enduring and reliable throughout difficult times.”

It comes after the Taoiseach said earlier that he did not envisage a banking collapse in Europe or the United States.

“We’re certainly managing and monitoring the situation very closely. But we’re not concerned about the stability or health of any of our banks.

“There are a number of Irish tech companies that are affected by what’s happening here. We are monitoring that extremely closely,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking in the Senate Room at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington DC earlier in the day


Mr Varadkar also said that despite challenges in recent years, the Irish economy had proven “remarkably resilient”.

“The US and Europe need to work together, and with reliable partners the world over, to make the green transition happen. We must be the generation that turns the tide on climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We want to see the measures we take on one side of the Atlantic complement those taken on the other – not risk each other’s progress. That is why we welcome work under way in the EU-US Taskforce to resolve some of the issues that have arisen between us in relation to the Inflation Reduction Act.

“As you know, the United Kingdom has now left the European Union. Apart from the difficulties this has created for Northern Ireland, we have lost an ally and a champion of free trade from the EU table.

“It means Ireland has a greater responsibility to speak up for the economic model we believe in and we have to work harder to shape the EU’s economic agenda.

“We are doing that by building alliances with like-minded countries and articulating the benefits of fair and open competition on a level playing field.”

