What the papers say – March 16

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Budget delivered by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gets a mixed reception on Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mirror says Mr Hunt has boosted the wealthy but snubbed public sector workers.

The i says Mr Hunt delivered a stealth 4p rise in income tax with six million people facing a financial squeeze.

Thursday's front page: Stealth 4p rise in income tax, with 6 million facing squeeze#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/9ML7E1HdoS pic.twitter.com/TGyCbIPnkG — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 15, 2023

The Independent reports the Budget announcements and Mr Hunt’s claim that his economic plan “is working”.

The Daily Express offers a more optimistic view of the Budget, focusing on the Chancellor’s promise of a brighter future for Britain.

Tomorrow's front page: Hunt pulls 'massive rabbit from Budget hat' as he abolishes lifetime pension tax allowance #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/nwm2f1cCTb #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dQQqpQg2Xn — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 15, 2023

The Sun, meanwhile, claims a campaign victory with a freeze on fuel duty.

On tomorrow's front page: Jeremy Hunt thanks Sun readers for helping him freeze fuel duty in his Budget saving Britain’s motorists £100 a year https://t.co/ghFenLIDrO pic.twitter.com/8ewDE732Lw — The Sun (@TheSun) March 15, 2023

Other newspapers, including the Financial Times, focus on concerns for the future of Credit Suisse after the bank’s shares dropped to a record low.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK standard edition, Thursday 16 March https://t.co/6o4tiM2FW5 pic.twitter.com/aWvFVrUIlW — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 15, 2023

The Daily Telegraph says Credit Suisse’s troubles have stoked fears of a new global crisis.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Swiss bank crash stokes fears of new global crisis'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/RevAWUpkGi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 15, 2023

The Daily Star declares Mr Hunt’s budget to be “dull” and instead focuses on the chances of 6ft 4in jockey Jack Andrews winning at Cheltenham.