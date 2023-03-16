EU and UK striking new Brexit deal an ‘extraordinary achievement’ – Joe Kennedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU and UK striking new Brexit deal an ‘extraordinary achievement’ – Joe Kennedy

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 7:20 am
US President Joe Biden’s special envoy Joe Kennedy (centre) at a roundtable business lunch in Washington DC (FSB/PA)
US President Joe Biden’s special envoy Joe Kennedy (centre) at a roundtable business lunch in Washington DC (FSB/PA)

The new US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland has hailed the efforts of the UK and EU to strike the Windsor Framework deal as an “extraordinary achievement”.

Joe Kennedy III, who is a member of the Kennedy political dynasty, said his role would be to help leverage economic opportunities for the region.

President Joe Biden told Mr Kennedy he wanted him to focus on economic rather than political issues in Northern Ireland when he appointed him to the position in December.

The 42-year-old former Democratic congressman filled the position that had been vacant since January 2021, after the envoy under Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, stepped down from the post.

Mr Kennedy is the grandson of former US senator and attorney general Robert Kennedy and the grandnephew of former US president John F Kennedy.

In an address to a gala dinner held in Washington DC, Mr Kennedy called for a standing ovation to DCI John Caldwell, who remains in a critical condition in hospital after an attempt on his life.

He also offered his support to PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who was present at the event in the US capital, for the force’s attempted murder investigation.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Kennedy said he understood that all stakeholders in Northern Ireland wanted to assess what the Windsor Framework on post Brexit trade meant for them.

“I think it’s an extraordinary achievement by the British government and the European Union to have had the stamina to continue to sit down at the table and come up with agreement,” he said.

“Then the next stage in that process is all stakeholders, not just elected officials, but everybody has to examine it and evaluate it to try to understand what the best thing for them, their families and Northern Ireland is, and I think they’re going through that process.”

The DUP, which is currently boycotting devolution at Stormont in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, is deliberating on whether to accept the Windsor Framework and return to powersharing.

Federation of Small Businesses roundtable
US President Joe Biden’s special envoy Joe Kennedy (fourth right) and Tina McKenzie, FSB UK policy chair (third right), at a roundtable business lunch in Washington DC (FSB/PA)

Mr Kennedy met representatives from the main Stormont parties and Northern Ireland business representatives at a breakfast event in Washington DC this week.

“I’m incredibly honoured to serve in this position, serve the administration, but also serve the people in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“What the President has asked me to do is to try to leverage the power of the American government to continue the bet on the people of Northern Ireland that the United States has made now for decades.

“We believe in its people, we believe in their future and what you see by the appointment and the attention and the effort for engagement here is a belief that the future’s bright and anything we can do to help support efforts on the ground to improve conditions and build economic opportunities is what I hope to do.”

He described the breakfast meeting as “wonderful”.

“It was great to have so many people in the room, wonderful to have a chance to really have heads of all the parties, have a great cross section of leaders, elected officials, civil society leaders, business leaders there committed to doing what we can to, again, support the people of Northern Ireland in building economic opportunity,” he said.

