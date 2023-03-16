Scots encouraged to plan Big Lunch to celebrate King’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scots are being urged to take part in a community event to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Communities will receive a special letter from Charles and the Queen Consort to commemorate their participation if they sign up for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Thousands of celebratory events are expected to take place throughout the coronation weekend from May 6.

Community groups, schools and streets which stage a Big Lunch could also win a community garden designed and planted by the award-winning Eden Project, which is organising the celebration.

Participants are also invited to nominate their area as the friendliest place to live.

The winner will receive £2,500 towards their next project and a Big Lunch hamper, while three runners-up will win £1,000 for local community projects.

Scots are invited to stage a Big Lunch to mark the coronation of the King (Eden Project Communities/PA)

The competition is open until March 30 for entries.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland regional manager at Eden Project Communities, said: “We want to place community spirit at the heart of this historic occasion and encourage everyone in Scotland to join in.

“Even if you’re simply a group of neighbours who enjoy a wee chat together or you’re part of a school community, club or a local group, we want to hear from you.

“Scots are renowned for our friendliness, and this is an opportunity for people to come together sharing friendship, food and fun and to celebrate an historic event.

“There’s also a chance to win your community some fantastic prizes.

“Let’s celebrate those people who support each other and shape better futures together in the places where they live, but rarely get the recognition they deserve.

“Our competition is open to everyone until March 30, so there is still plenty of time to apply. Don’t be shy.”

Residents can register at www.coronationbiglunch.com, where they can download the royal letter along with free resources to help plan their event.