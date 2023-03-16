Second panel member recused from hearing Christian’s sacking appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second panel member recused from hearing Christian’s sacking appeal

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 1:02 pm
Kristie Higgs outside the Civil Justice Centre in Bristol (PA)
Kristie Higgs outside the Civil Justice Centre in Bristol (PA)

A second lay panel member has been recused from hearing an appeal made by a school worker who claims she was sacked because of her Christian beliefs because of apparent bias.

Kristie Higgs, 46, was dismissed for gross misconduct by Farmor’s School in Fairford, Gloucestershire, in 2019 after sharing Facebook posts criticising plans to teach LGBT relationships in primary schools.

Mrs Higgs, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, took the school to an employment tribunal, arguing she had been unlawfully discriminated against because of her Christian beliefs.

Kristie Higgs dismissed for gross misconduct by Farmor's School in Gloucestershire after sharing posts on Facebook concerning the teaching of LGBT issues in primary schools (Christian Concern/PA)
Kristie Higgs was dismissed for gross misconduct by Farmor’s School in Gloucestershire after sharing posts on Facebook concerning the teaching of LGBT issues in primary schools (Christian Concern/PA)

The school had denied dismissing the mother of two because of her religious beliefs and said she was sacked because of the language used in the posts.

In its ruling in 2020, the tribunal concluded her religion is a “protected characteristic” as defined by the Equality Act but the school lawfully dismissed her.

Mrs Higgs has appealed that judgment to the Employment Appeal Tribunal in London but the start was delayed after lawyers learned one of the lay panel members hearing the case had been a senior official with the National Education Union (NEU).

The NEU has supported the teaching of relationships, sex and health education in schools.

Andrew Morris is a former assistant general secretary of the union and was one of two lay panel members sitting alongside Mrs Justice Eady.

After hearing the application, Mrs Justice Eady said she was allowing Mr Morris to be recused.

“At the relevant time, the lay member was the member of an organisation and held senior office and the organisation campaigned on areas of debate identified in the claimant’s Facebook posts,” the judge said.

“Whether or not Mr Morris agreed or disagreed with all the pronouncements made by the NEU as assistant general secretary, he is inevitably associated with the views expressed which were very clearly on the opposite side of the debate to that of the claimant.

“Those weren’t merely the pronouncements of an organisation that was expressing a view on matters of current interest as many trade unions will do but of a very particular association that had on behalf of its members taken a very real interest in the issues in question and had taken on a campaigning role in that respect.

“In those circumstances, I take the view it’s difficult to see how Mr Morris as assistant general secretary could be publicly disassociated from those views.

“In those circumstances, whatever might in fact be Mr Morris’s personal position, the impartial observer so informed would be bound to conclude there remained a real possibility of unconscious bias.”

It is the second time a panel member has been recused from hearing Mrs Higgs’s appeal for apparent bias.

Edward Lord was recused last year because of apparent bias due to public statements they had made on LGBTQ+ rights.

One of the posts shared by Kristie Higgs (Christian Concern/PA)
One of the posts shared by Kristie Higgs (Christian Concern/PA)

The hearing is continuing with Mrs Justice Eady, as president of the Employment Appeal Tribunal, sitting alone.

Mrs Higgs, from Fairford, Gloucestershire, shared and commented on posts which raised concerns about relationship education at her son’s Church of England primary school.

Students were to learn about the No Outsiders In Our School programme, which is a series of books teaching the Equality Act in primary schools.

Mrs Higgs, who was posting on Facebook under her maiden name, shared two posts in October 2018 to around 100 friends.

One of the posts referred to “brainwashing our children” and added: “Children will be taught that all relationships are equally valid and ‘normal’, so that same sex marriage is exactly the same as traditional marriage, and gender is a matter of choice, not biology, so that it’s up to them what sex they are.

“We say again this is a vicious form of totalitarianism aimed at suppressing Christianity and removing it from the public arena.”

An anonymous complaint was made to the school and Mrs Higgs was suspended and, after a disciplinary hearing, dismissed for gross misconduct.

