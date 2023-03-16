Political stability needed to protect union, says Tony Blair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Political stability needed to protect union, says Tony Blair

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 2:00 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 2:10 pm
Tony Blair said the political instability at Stormont is a problem for the future of the union (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tony Blair said the political instability at Stormont is a problem for the future of the union (Liam McBurney/PA)

Political stability is the best way to protect the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, former prime minister Tony Blair has told MPs.

Mr Blair said he wanted the union to be maintained but added the “less stability there is in the system the more anxious it makes me about the future”.

Speaking to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Mr Blair gave his analysis of the current political situation in Northern Ireland.

“If you want to preserve the union today the best way of doing it is to recognise that the status quo is the union, so make people comfortable with the status quo,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has not been operating since last year due to a DUP boycott over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

“My preference is that Northern Ireland remains part of the union, but it can only be that way in my view if people feel the status quo is something stable,” Mr Blair said.

“When you ask me what I think about the politics now, the important thing I think is to get over this problem of the protocol, if at all possible to get back into some agreement to reform the executive, get back into power and over time to deal with these issues.”

Mr Blair also spoke about the rise of the cross-community Alliance party and the threat it poses to unionist parties.

Alliance became the third biggest party in last year’s Assembly election, when Sinn Fein became the biggest party for the first time in Stormont history.

“The Alliance party has risen. When I was PM I don’t think there was an Alliance MP,” Mr Blair said.

“If you look at the age range of those voters, they’re probably in the middle range and they’re predominantly unionist people.

“If the status quo becomes subject to constant disruption and constant political difficulty, then that middle-aged bulge that’s with Alliance at the moment, there’s going to be another one coming in the younger generation and then things are going to get more difficult for the union.”

Remembrance Sunday
Former prime minister Tony Blair said less stability at Stormont makes him anxious for the future of the union (Jonathan Brady/PA)

After stating that he was a unionist and would prefer for Northern Ireland to stay in the union Mr Blair said: “The less stability there is in the system the more anxious it makes me about the future.”

The former PM also spoke of the unionist outlook on compromise.

“I completely understand where unionism comes from. I was brought up in a unionist household and I understand that the fear of unionism is that everything is a slippery slope,” Mr Blair said.

“If you accept the types of compromises that are in the Good Friday Agreement, if you accept British Irish relationships, if you accept north south relationships, you’re basically always sliding towards that United Ireland.

“That strategy I don’t think has changed over the years.”

