Natural History Museum named most visited indoor UK attraction again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Natural History Museum named most visited indoor UK attraction again

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 12:04 am
The Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Natural History Museum was the most visited indoor attraction in the UK for a second consecutive year, research shows.

The London museum had 4,654,608 visitors last year, more than three million above the previous year’s figure of 1,571,413, a report by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva) found.

However, the South Kensington museum’s ratings were affected in 2021 as it was closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visits to top five UK attractions
(PA Graphics)

The Natural History Museum’s director Doug Gurr said: “We are thrilled to have become the UK’s most popular indoor attraction for a second year running.

“It is testament to our innovative and inspiring public programme of events and exhibitions, which included Our Broken Planet: How We Got Here and Ways to Fix it, Dippy Returns and Wildlife Photographer of the Year, as well as the dedication of our visitor experience team who work so hard to ensure visitors have a brilliant day out.”

The October half-term period was the busiest week for the museum, with 139,798 visitors.

Among the popular attractions which drew in crowds was the return of Dippy the Dinosaur following a four-year tour of the UK.

The 85ft-long (26m) plaster cast of a diplodocus skeleton, which was first put on display in the London museum in 1905, was seen by 1,060,813 visitors when it came back as part of a new installation from late May 2022 to January 2023.

The Our Broken Planet: How We Got Here and Ways to Fix It display, which engaged audiences with the planetary emergency, was also seen by 1.2 million visitors during its run from May 2021 to August 2022.

The popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition also garnered 148,671 visitors.

Dippy the Diplodocus skeleton
Among the popular attractions which drew in crowds was the return of Dippy the Dinosaur following a four-year tour of the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

Director of public programmes at the museum Alex Burch said: “Visitors are going to be in for a treat yet again this year with the opportunity to come face to toe with one of the largest known creatures to ever roam the earth in Titanosaur: Life as the Biggest Dinosaur, which opens later this month.

“We’re committed to ensuring nature and science is accessible to all and continuing to work closely with our local communities.

“We will build on our outreach work, which last year engaged 1,500 local children and young people in a range of activities, such as our dedicated winter community space, career inspiration events and skills-building projects.”

The British Museum was the second most popular indoor attraction with 4,097,253 visitors, while Tate Modern came third as it clocked in 3,883,160 visitors.

Windsor Great Park, which is the green space beyond the castle and the only Royal Park owned and managed by The Crown Estate, was the most popular outdoor attraction as it was visited by 5,636,844 people, according to Alva.

It was an increase of more than 200,000 on the previous year, which saw 5,400,000 people visiting the grounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Picture shows; CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. N/A. Supplied by Kami Thomso Date; Unknown
‘I’ve been grabbed between my legs’: P&J safety survey reveals risks of Aberdeen nightlife 
9
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
10
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash

More from Press and Journal

Lovat's Daniel Grieve tackles Roddy Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat will be missing three key figures this weekend due to wedding
No journalist wants to receive calls at home from angry politicians (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Impartiality is a tricky tightrope to walk
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer's hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
A demonstration in support of Gary Lineker held outside the BBC's main sports studios at Media City in Salford Quays, prior to his return to the BBC (Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: BBC's mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is 'capable' of playing for Aberdeen Women…
Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka and Noah Walton one of the actors who plays Charlie visited the P&J offices ahead of appearing in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Review: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is sweet treat of pure imagination at His…
The Claymore production hub is one of around 40 assets to be hit if strikes go ahead. Image: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK
North Sea braced for strikes as ballots close for 1,000 workers
It's time for another Highland League Weekly Friday preview show - funny(ish) and free to view!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18's full fixture card
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12862766qd) Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
What we Learned this week about....women's safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented