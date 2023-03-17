Fraudster ordered to hand over returned donation he made to independent school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraudster ordered to hand over returned donation he made to independent school

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 10:20 am
Achilleas Kallakis has been ordered to hand over the returned donation (PA)
A disgraced property tycoon must hand over £92,500 after a donation he made to a leading independent girls’ school was returned when he was jailed for fraud.

Francis Holland School, which was attended by actress Sienna Miller, 41, and model Cara Delevingne, 30, named its theatre after Achilleas Kallakis, 54, following his £250,000 gift in 2005.

However, the Church of England School, next to Regent’s Park in central London, which charges fees of more than £21,000 a year, removed the plaque and returned £92,500 of the donation after he was jailed over Britain’s biggest ever mortgage scam in 2013.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said the returned donation represented the proceeds of crime and applied to seize the money at a confiscation hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

Kallakis, who was known as “The Don” in high-stakes games on the international poker circuit, claimed he did not have an interest in the money, which he said was paid by the family trust.

Judge Tony Baumgartner on Friday granted the SFO’s application and said Kallakis, who was not in court, must pay £92,500 within 28 days or face a year in prison.

The Francis Holland School in Regent’s Park, central London (Alamy/PA)

“I am satisfied that the donation to the school came from the surplus monies of the fraud committed by the defendant and his co-conspirators,” he said in a written judgment.

Kallakis and co-defendant Alex Williams were jailed for seven years – later increased to 11 – after being found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to defraud in 2013.

The pair had both changed their names after pleading guilty to forgery in 1995 after making £85,000 by selling people from America and the Middle East forged aristocratic titles, claiming they owned ancient rights dating to the Domesday Book of 1086.

They duped banks out of more than £740 million between 2003 and 2008 in the sophisticated property and luxury yacht scam.

The money was used to fund the lifestyle of the super-rich in which he maintained a fleet of chauffeur-driven Bentleys, a private plane, a private helicopter, a luxury yacht moored in Monaco harbour and a collection of high-value artworks.

Following his 2013 convictions, Kallakis was found to have a “criminal lifestyle” and to have benefited from the scam to the tune of £95 million.

He was ordered to pay £3.25 million based on his available assets, which at the time included a half share in the £4.5 million family home in Brompton Square, Knightsbridge.

Other assets, nominally valued at zero, were a multimillion-pound villa in Mykonos, Greece, containing an Andy Warhol dollar sign artwork, and a £250,000 Queen’s Club debenture.

Actress Sienna Miller attended the Francis Holland School (Ian West/PA)

Kallakis satisfied the confiscation order in 2015 but the SFO brought him back to court for the money returned by the school, which was attended by his daughter Erinoula at the time of the donation.

The “Kallakis Theatre” was named in his honour after he “negotiated the terms of the donation” with the headmistress and bursar, said Christopher Convey, representing the SFO.

Payments of £75,000 and £175,000 were made in 2005 from his Swiss bank account into the school’s account in the Channel Islands.

In June 2020, Kallakis’s son Michalis launched a civil action in the High Court following the removal of the family name from the theatre and in July 2021 a settlement was reached for the school to pay £104,500 – including £12,000 in costs.

SFO director Lisa Osofsky said: “Today’s ruling demonstrates our determination to go after fraudsters, no matter when they committed a crime or where they hide their assets.

“In the last two years alone, we have recovered 100% of the funds we have gone after – almost £140 million in proceeds of crime – including from cases a decade after prosecution like Kallakis.”

