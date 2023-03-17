Olivia murder accused wore tracksuit bottoms matching the gunman’s, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Olivia murder accused wore tracksuit bottoms matching the gunman’s, court hears

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 1:14 pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in Liverpool (Family/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in Liverpool (Family/PA)

The man accused of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel wore tracksuit bottoms matching the style and design of those worn by the gunman, a court has heard.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is accused of killing the nine-year-old and injuring her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing Joseph Nee into their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

This week, the jury in his trial at Manchester Crown Court heard evidence from a police officer, the head of design at Foot Asylum and an image analyst about the trousers worn by the gunman.

Image analyst Tessa Macklam told the court on Friday she had been asked to compare a pair of tracksuit bottoms provided by police with trousers worn by Cashman on CCTV and those worn by the shooter in footage.

Thomas Cashman court case
Thomas Cashman denies murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The court was shown footage of Cashman wearing tracksuit bottoms on the afternoon of the day Olivia was shot and on August 24, as he got into the lift at flats in Runcorn, Cheshire.

Mrs Macklam said it was much more probable than not that the trousers worn by Cashman in Runcorn two days after the shooting were the same style and design as those shown in pictures provided by police.

She said it was “slightly more probable” that the same style trousers were seen on Cashman as he walked around the Dovecot area on the afternoon of August 22.

Ms Macklam also analysed CCTV of the gunman firing shots in the street in Kingsheath Avenue before chasing Mr Nee into Olivia’s family home.

She said: “My observations and markers led me to give the more probable conclusion that they are the same style and design as the reference images due to the quality of imagery, the behaviour of the trim under the same lighting conditions and the clarity of the style of features I am analysing.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Cheryl Korbel, mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

The court has heard the trousers worn by the gunman have been identified as Monterrain tracksuit bottoms.

Head of design at Foot Asylum Jade Holland, who designed the trousers, told the court on Thursday the reflective markings on them made them “quite unique as a garment”.

Mrs Macklam also looked at footwear worn by the gunman and said it was more probable than not that the shoes worn as he fled from the scene were the same as trainers shown worn by Cashman in footage.

John Cooper KC, defending, asked whether the trainers, which featured a Nike swoosh, dark upper and light sole, were a “pretty common pair of trainers”.

Mrs Macklam replied: “It’s not my duty to comment on the commonality of garments.”

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Mr Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial will continue on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented