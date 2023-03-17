Three killed in Cardiff crash ‘declared dead at scene’, inquests told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Three killed in Cardiff crash ‘declared dead at scene’, inquests told

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 2:02 pm
People attend a vigil in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, in memory of Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24 (Ben Birchall/PA)
People attend a vigil in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, in memory of Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Three people killed in a crash in Cardiff that left two others fighting for their lives were declared dead at the scene, an inquest opening at South Wales Central Coroner’s Court has heard.

Rafel Jeanne, 24, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, died in the collision on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of the city.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were badly injured and remain at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The five were discovered on Monday March 6, around 46 hours after the crash happened at 2.03am on Saturday March 4.

Gwent Police and South Wales Police have been criticised over the length of time it took to find the group and are under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

St Mellons deaths
Floral tributes were left near the scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

Assistant coroner David Regan opened the inquests at a hearing in Pontypridd on Friday.

It was confirmed to the court that all three victims “were involved in a road traffic collision on the A48 St Mellons, Cardiff off-slip and were declared deceased at the scene”.

The victims were identified by family members.

Post-mortems have been carried out at the University Hospital Wales but pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter did not provide a provisional cause of death pending further investigation into histology and toxicology.

Mr Regan adjourned all three inquests pending further investigation. A date for the inquests is yet to be set.

The coroner added: “I extend my condolences to the families of Mr Jeanne, Ms Smith and Ms Ross.”

The group had been on a night out to The Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday March 3 and had then travelled just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl where they are said to have spent some time in one of the caravans on site.

The PA news agency understands that while they were there a noise complaint about the group was made to the park’s security lodge.

They left a short time later and were last seen at about 2am in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff having dropped off a sixth passenger.

After failing to return home, family members of the victims reported them missing.

According to Gwent Police, the first missing person report was made at 7.34pm on Saturday.

The force did not issue a public missing persons appeal until 11pm on Sunday.

The five victims and the Volkswagen Tiguan they were travelling in were found by search parties just after midnight on Monday.

The car had veered off a slip road approaching a roundabout and come to rest in a small copse of trees, shielded from the view of other motorists, nearby houses and a busy garden centre.

Ms Smith’s father Everton Smith told the BBC his daughter was “everything a father could wish for” and “nothing will be the same” without her.

In a tribute on Facebook, Ms Ross’s father wrote: “Words can’t describe the way I feel losing you so young, memories of my beautiful baby to the stunning lady you turned into – your smile I will never forget and will cherish forever.

“Your sense of humour, personality and beautiful face is something Dada will cherish forever.”

Mr Jeanne’s sister Ffion Actie told Sky News she was “heartbroken”, describing her brother as “happy, loving, bubbly, and very, very popular”.

A friend of the women involved in the crash, Tamzin Samuels, 20, told PA: “They were really popular girls, the life of the party.

“Darcy was known as a wild child, loved life and lived life to the fullest and she didn’t care what anyone thought about her. She was great.

“Eve had a smile that could brighten a room as soon as she walked in. A real feisty, independent girl, but everyone loved her just as much.”

