Kate hails Irish Guards’ ‘glorious sense of humour’ on St Patrick’s Day visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Kate hails Irish Guards’ ‘glorious sense of humour’ on St Patrick’s Day visit

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 2:14 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 5:01 pm
The Princess of Wales meets members of the Irish Guards and enjoys a glass of Guinness during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Princess of Wales meets members of the Irish Guards and enjoys a glass of Guinness during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated St Patrick’s Day alongside the Irish Guards, with Kate hailing their “boundless, irreverent, glorious sense of humour”.

William, who said he was “incredibly sad” to be marking the end of his time as colonel of the regiment, was joined by Kate who officially became Colonel on Friday.

The couple were attending the St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

Kate, fittingly dressed in an emerald green outfit with matching heels, presented sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen as well as to the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot Turlough Mor, also known as Seamus.

As rain lashed down on the parade ground, the band of the Irish Guards played tunes including music from Bill Whelan’s Riverdance.

The Princess of Wales places sprigs of shamrock onto the collar of Irish Wolfhound mascot, Seamus during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot
The Princess of Wales places sprigs of shamrock on to the collar of Irish wolfhound mascot Seamus at Mons Barracks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In a speech, William said: “Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St Patrick’s Day with you once again, I’m incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your colonel has come to an end.

“It has been one of the great honours of my life to hold that title; I’m proud of everything it stands for – just as I’m immensely proud of every single one of you.”

He added: “It’s also no secret that while at Sandhurst I had a potential officers visit to the Irish Guards, an experience that placed this battalion firmly at the top of my personal wish list.

The Prince of Wales speaks on stage with the Princess of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot
The Prince of Wales speaks on stage with the Princess of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Mons Barracks in Aldershot (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Operational reasons alone prevented me serving my frontline years with The Micks.

“I have, however, relished every opportunity to visit you – I just wish the opportunities had been far more frequent.

“From exercises and range days here in the UK, to training overseas – such as Kenya in 2018 – I have such vivid memories of witnessing what you do so brilliantly in the field.”

Speaking about his wife, the prince said: “I may be stepping aside, but in Colonel Catherine you have a committed, focused and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel.

The Prince of Wales with traditional shamrock in his cap, smiles during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot
The Prince of Wales with traditional shamrock in his cap (Chris Jackson/PA)

“As you serve together over the years ahead, know that I will continue to watch you, with huge pride in having been one of you.”

Taking to the microphone after William, Kate said: “I really couldn’t be prouder to stand in front of you here today.

“It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

“Last week, I took the opportunity to visit some of you on Salisbury Plain, to see your inspiring work for myself.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sit for a group photo during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot
The Prince and Princess of Wales sit for a group photo at Mons Barracks (Chris Jackson/PA)

“The day was bitterly cold, and while displaying your skills to yet another visitor was probably the last thing any of you wanted to do, all I saw was enthusiasm, pride and incredible dedication.

“I was hugely impressed with your insistence that nothing is as bad as it seems, and – most of all – your boundless, irreverent, glorious sense of humour.

“That’s what makes you who you are and what makes the Irish Guards unique.

“I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do.

The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to an officer's children during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot
The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to an officer’s children during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William. He has always talked about his fierce pride for this regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do.”

The parade concluded with a royal salute and march-past, where Kate took the salute as the new Colonel.

After the parade, the princess was presented with flowers by Aoife Wigley, six, and her sister Alice, four.

The couple also met the Irish Guards Association, which is made up of past members of the Irish Guards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales laugh and enjoy a glass of Guinness during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot
The Prince and Princess of Wales laugh and enjoy a glass of Guinness at Mons Barracks in Aldershot (Chris Jackson/PA)

The visit ended indoors in a packed hall with William taking a pint of Guinness and Kate nursing a half pint.

The couple mingled with Irish Guards, chatting about Army life and Saturday’s big rugby clash between Ireland and England.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented