‘Failing’ infrastructure is killing fish and ‘devastating’ rivers, anglers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Failing’ infrastructure is killing fish and ‘devastating’ rivers, anglers say

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 2:48 pm
Anglers said Thames Water’s failure to upgrade decades old sewage pipes is killing fish (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anglers said Thames Water’s failure to upgrade decades old sewage pipes is killing fish (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Devastating” sewage spills will continue to kill fish and pollute rivers unless Thames Water updates its “failing” infrastructure, anglers have said.

The Angling Trust said there have been two large spills within six months on the River Ray in Wiltshire, just upstream from where it meets the Thames.

They said the river suffered “catastrophic pollution” in the 1970s and in 2003, but has since recovered and become a popular fishery with roach, dace, chub, perch and occasionally barbel.

In August last year, the trust said some 2,000 fish died after a burst in a rising sewer main at the Haydon Brook sewage pumping station near Swindon for which it sought compensation on behalf of two local angling clubs.

Another leak on March 1 from the same rising main flooded an industrial area and spilt into the river, which has likely stalled efforts to restock and restore the river, the trust said.

Anglers have now written to Thames Water asking why it has taken a second pollution incident to prompt the company to commit to replacing the 3.2km (1.9 mile) section of the pipeline.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “Earlier this month, we responded to a burst sewer near our Haydon End sewer pumping station. We had more than 30 tankers working around the clock to pump the sewage away, enabling us to prevent flooding to local properties and limit the impact to the local environment.  

“We stopped the pollution flow into the nearby River Ray using tankers and worked closely with the Environment Agency taking water samples and monitor the impact on the river.

“We also took steps to help the river recover, including increasing oxygen levels in the river to protect wildlife.

“Long term, we had plans to replace the pipe by 2025. Given the frequency of the recent bursts, plans are under way to try and replace it sooner.”

Angling Trust CEO Jamie Cook said 10% of the UK’s pipes and sewers were built during the reign of Queen Victoria and a “clear majority” are 60 years old or more.

In a letter to Thames Water boss Sarah Bentley, he said: “I’m pleased to hear that you are now pledging to have a new rising main installed later this year and fully operational by the middle of 2024.

“This, of course, begs a number of questions. Why has it taken so long and a second pollution for you to decide to replace infrastructure that was demonstrably, and catastrophically, so obviously unfit for purpose?

“We then have to ask what reassurance can you offer that there are not other parts of your wastewater infrastructure in a similarly deplorable condition and likely to pollute other waterways?”

The Angling Trust also criticised water regulator Ofwat for failing to improve adequate investment in the UK’s wastewater infrastructure and said sewage pipes were operating with an “absurd” life expectancy of 2,000 years.

An Ofwat spokesperson said: “We take our responsibilities on the environment extremely seriously and we have been clear that too many companies are falling behind on their investment plans.

“We expect companies to deliver the service improvements they were funded to deliver. Failure to invest or delays to investments means that vital improvements are not being made or are late.

“These issues really matter to customers and we will keep pushing companies to meet their obligations to customers and the environment.”

Dan Garner, fisheries officer for South Cerney Angling Club, said: “There are no words to express how devastating this is to us at South Cerney Angling Club.

“This has now been the fourth serious pollution incident and the second sewage spillage since August last year.

“I can see no end to this problem until Thames Water have stepped up and renewed their failing infrastructure in question.

“Not only have they wiped out our section of the River Ray but it has also impacted fish stocks on our River Thames sections lower down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented