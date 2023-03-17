Varadkar meets Biden at White House for St Patrick’s Day talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Varadkar meets Biden at White House for St Patrick’s Day talks

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 3:14 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 3:20 pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) at a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) at a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has held talks with President Joe Biden as the two leaders marked St Patrick’s Day at the White House.

Ahead of the bilateral engagement, Mr Varadkar hailed the Irish-American relationship as one of “two proud democracies, close friends and economic partners”.

During the meeting, the two politicians are expected to discuss the president’s planned visit to the island of Ireland next month.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office before the private engagement, Mr Varadkar pledged to “roll out the red carpet” for Mr Biden when he visits Ireland.

The President said the two leaders would discuss the Ukraine conflict and the forthcoming anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Taoiseach began the day of traditional St Patrick’s Day engagements in Washington DC at a breakfast event hosted by the US vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Mr Varadkar and his partner, Matt Barrett, posed for photos with Ms Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, when they arrived at her residence early on Friday.

Inside, he hailed Ms Harris and the wider US’s work on LGBT rights.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett, far left, with the US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, far right (Niall Carson/PA).

Mr Varadkar thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her advocacy on the LGBT issue and for being a “strong ally”.

“From Stonewall to Sacramento to San Francisco, America has led the way when it comes to LGBT equality,” he said.

“I don’t think I would be here today were it not for what America did. I know you’ve been such a strong ally to our community in that regard.”

Ahead of Friday’s events, Mr Varadkar was embroiled in a controversy after apologising for an “ill-judged” remark that was seen as an apparent reference to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during the breakfast meeting hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

While reminiscing about his experience as an intern in the United States, the Taoiseach made a reference to possible concern about being an intern in the US capital at the time.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks during an address to the Washington Ireland Programme, which helps young people develop career skills and which Mr Varadkar took part in, in 2000.

The Taoiseach’s comment came hours after attending an event honouring women’s role in the Good Friday Agreement, during which he praised Hillary Clinton for her sustained involvement in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said in a statement following the event: “He made an ill-judged, off-the-cuff remark which he regrets. He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.”

Former US president Bill Clinton and Mrs Clinton are due to take a leading role in commemorations planned in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month.

Monica Lewinsky was a young White House intern when she and the then-US president Bill Clinton embarked on a romance in the 1990s. She was pilloried for years after the scandal broke.

The affair almost forced Mr Clinton out of office and Ms Lewinsky has spoken about the devastating effect it had on her life in the years after.

Mr Varadkar sat beside Hillary Clinton at Thursday morning’s event at Georgetown University focusing on the role of women in the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Friday’s political engagements will culminate with the Taoiseach handing over a crystal bowl of shamrocks to Mr Biden at the White House.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented