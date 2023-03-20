Window of opportunity to preserve liveable climate rapidly closing, says IPCC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Window of opportunity to preserve liveable climate rapidly closing, says IPCC

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 1:02 pm
Half the world’s population live in areas that are vulnerable to climate change, with hazards such as extreme heat set to become far worse at current emission levels (Ben Birchall/PA)
Half the world’s population live in areas that are vulnerable to climate change, with hazards such as extreme heat set to become far worse at current emission levels (Ben Birchall/PA)

There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and secure a safe and liveable future for the global population, according to a new UN report.

Scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said there needs to be drastic and deep GHG emissions cuts to keep the average global temperature below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Every fraction of warming escalates the severity of climate effects such as heatwaves, heavy rainfall and flooding, they said, while new evidence has shown even small changes can wreak havoc on communities.

Burning fossil fuels has already warmed the Earth by 1.1C, resulting in more frequent extreme weather and increased food and water scarcity for millions of people.

Human activities have unequivocally caused this warming, the report authors said, with current policies set to warm the Earth by a further 2C above pre-industrial temperatures by 2100.

This could cause catastrophic loss of life for species around the equator while exposing millions more people to dangerous levels of heat and humidity.

IPCC future warming
The threat of species extinction and the risk to human health through extreme heat and humidity will rise with the global average temperature (Handout/IPCC/PA)

Global surface temperature has increased faster since 1970 than in any other 50-year period over the last 2,000 years and in 2019 atmospheric CO2 concentrations were higher than at any time in at least two million years, according to IPCC analysts.

Limiting the global temperature to 1.5C, above which scientists say the climate will become dangerously unstable, requires CO2 emissions to fall by 48% by 2030, 65% by 2035, 80% by 2040 and 99% by 2050.

IPCC author Professor Peter Thorne said: “The report is pretty clear that we will, almost regardless of emissions scenarios, reach 1.5C in the first half of the next decade.

“There is some uncertainty about that. The real question is whether our collective choices between now and then mean we reach and stabilise at or around 1.5C or whether we blast right through 1.5C, crash through 2C and keep going.”

Between 3.3-3.6 billion live in contexts highly vulnerable to climate change, the IPCC said, with those in the global south, small islands and the Arctic bearing the most harmful impacts.

Dr Aditi Mukherji, another of the 93 authors of the synthesis report, said: “Climate justice is crucial because those who have contributed least to climate change are being disproportionately affected.

“In the last decade, deaths from floods, droughts and storms were 15 times higher in highly vulnerable regions.”

Drought warning
Extreme heat and drought, like the UK experienced in 2022, will become more frequent and severe with each degree of global warming (PA)

In the UK, climate change brings more extreme rainfall and flooding as well as more extreme heat, drought and food insecurity.

Coastal communities face seas that will unavoidably rise for centuries or even millennia, the IPCC said, because of melting ice sheets and deep ocean warming.

The report, approved by UN member states after a week-long session in Interlaken, Switzerland, brings together the findings of three previous volumes on physical science, mitigation and adaptation as well as three special reports on global warming of 1.5C, the ocean and cryosphere and climate change and land.

It will be the last such report for several years and sets out the scientific basis for this decade’s global climate action.

The IPCC said choices and actions implemented throughout the 2020s will have impacts now and for thousands of years.

IPCC chair Dr Hoesung Lee
IPCC chairman Dr Hoesung Lee said equitable climate action will have wider benefits such as improving air quality and health (Handout/IPCC/Antoine Tardy/PA)

Dr Chris Jones, of the Met Office and an IPCC author, said: “Today’s report reveals the sheer scale of the ambition required to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

“We know that climate change is already happening and the world has already witnessed extreme events associated with the relatively modest warming we have seen so far. In fact, the world now is the coolest it is going to be at least for many decades.”

Met Office analysis, published to coincide with the IPCC report, suggests slashing global GHG emissions in half by 2030 would only leave a 50% chance of limiting the global average temperature to 1.5C and said even bigger cuts are required to give more certainty.

The IPCC said some industries that are hard to decarbonise, such as agriculture, aviation and shipping, will need to be counterbalanced by removing CO2 from the atmosphere, while private finance is key to climate adaptation and mitigation.

Dr Christopher Trisos, one of the report’s authors, said: “The greatest gains in wellbeing could come from prioritising climate risk reduction for low-income and marginalised communities, including people living in informal settlements.

“Accelerated climate action will only come about if there is a manyfold increase in finance. Insufficient and misaligned finance is holding back progress.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented