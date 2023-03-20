Terrorist jailed alongside Fishmongers’ Hall killer can be freed despite recalls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Terrorist jailed alongside Fishmongers’ Hall killer can be freed despite recalls

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 1:55 pm
Mohammed Chowdhury (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Mohammed Chowdhury (Lewis Whyld/PA)

A convicted terrorist jailed alongside London Bridge killer Usman Khan can be freed from prison despite being recalled three previous times, the Parole Board has said.

Mohammed Chowdhury, 33, and Khan were among nine members of an al Qaida-inspired group sentenced in 2012 for plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

Khan was automatically released halfway through his 16-year jail term and had been out on licence for 11 months when he launched an attack at a prisoner education event at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019.

Terror arrests
Mohammed Chowdhury (West Midlands Police/PA)

The 28-year-old was shot dead by police after stabbing to death Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23.

Chowdhury, from east London, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in 2012 after being described as the “lynchpin” of the group who plotted to plant a pipe bomb in the toilets of the London Stock Exchange.

He spoke about carrying out a “Mumbai-style” attack at the Houses of Parliament or the London Eye and a handwritten target list found at his home listed the names and addresses of then London mayor Boris Johnson, the Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, two rabbis, the American Embassy in London and the Stock Exchange.

Chowdhury was also handed a nine-month consecutive sentence in December 2015 after he was convicted of violent disorder in prison.

He has been recalled to prison three times since he was first automatically released in January 2018 but the Parole Board said on Monday that he has “managed to move away from extremism” and is suitable for release on licence.

Chowdhury could have been held in jail until February 2030 if he was not found suitable for a return to the community by a parole review.

Incident at London Bridge
Usman Khan (West Midlands Police/PA)

His case was reviewed at an oral hearing in October last year and on Monday the Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending and time on licence, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Mr Chowdhury had managed to move away from extremism.

“It determined that he was suitable for release.”

His release was approved on conditions including living at a designated address, observing strict curfews and submitting to enhanced monitoring including GPS tagging, polygraph testing and measures to manage desistance from extremist behaviour.

He must also comply with limits to his contacts and activities, as well as restrictions on the use of electronic technology.

Chowdhury was first released on January 25 2018 but was recalled to prison around six months later on July 19.

He was released for a second time on October 3 that year on the direction of the then justice secretary when it was determined the recall was not justified.

Chowdhury was again recalled on November 15 but re-released on June 25 2019 at the direction of the Parole Board after an oral hearing.

He was then recalled a third time on July 17 that year due to concerns about his behaviour.

The Parole Board said the there had been “no evidence to suggest he had committed further offences” but “given the circumstances, the panel found the decision to recall him to custody at this time had been appropriate”.

Despite concerns about his behaviour including violence since he was last recalled, the panel said he had been “helped with his mental health and he has been compliant with prescribed medication”.

“A professional assessment determined that Mr Chowdhury had since fully recovered,” the board said.

“The panel noted that the evidence before it demonstrated that Mr Chowdhury’s level of engagement and intent to engage in terrorist activity is now low, and that this would be unlikely to change providing his mental health remains stable.”

In oral evidence, the panel was told there was no evidence of any return to extremist behaviour and no further security concerns had been identified in prison.

The panel said Chowdhury had undertaken programmes “to address the underlying causes of extremist offending and ways of disengaging”, along with working with “professionals to better understand his faith”.

It also noted his “wish to lead a better life and to work with the professionals involved in his case”.

