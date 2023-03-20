Radio Aryan host on trial over ‘racist and antisemitic’ podcasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Radio Aryan host on trial over ‘racist and antisemitic’ podcasts

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 2:50 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 4:58 pm
James Allchurch is accused of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
James Allchurch is accused of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

A man described as a supporter of Adolf Hitler and accused of stirring up racial hatred through a “highly racist and antisemitic” podcast station called Radio Aryan has gone on trial.

James Allchurch, 51, from Church House, Gelli, Pembrokeshire, is charged with 15 counts of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred over a two-year period.

His trial began in July last year but had to be adjourned due to barristers’ strikes. A new jury was selected at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Swansea Crown Court
Swansea Crown Court (Tim Ireland/PA)

On the first day of the trial, the jury heard how each charge related to a separate audio file uploaded between May 17 2019 and March 18 2021 to a public website called Radio Aryan, which was later renamed Radio Albion.

Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, said the content of the episodes was “highly racist and antisemitic”, and “white supremacist in nature”.

He said Allchurch can be heard being “threatening, abusive and insulting” about ethnic minorities, and perpetuating the idea that black and white people in Britain are engaged in a race war.

Mr Rees described the defendant as “a supporter of Adolf Hitler” who can be heard in an episode entitled Stand Up For Your Country, which was played to the jury, praising the propaganda films created by the Third Reich and the Nazis’ research on racial science.

Often uploaded along with inflammatory cartoons, the recordings had titles such as Rivers Of Blood, Banned In The UK, the Leftist Supremacist Mindset, and the Usual Suspects.

Throughout the episodes Allchurch is heard referring to ethnic minorities using racial slurs.

It is the prosecution’s case that Allchurch was the owner of the website, the main host and was responsible for distributing the audio recordings, despite often being joined by co-hosts and guests such as National Action co-founder Alex Davies.

Davies, 27, from Swansea, was jailed in June last year for eight and a half-years for being a member of the banned far-right organisation.

Alex Davies
Alex Davies (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other guests included Laurence Nunn, also known as Max Musson, and American neo-Nazi Daniel Kenneth Jeffries, who went by the nickname Grandpa Lampshade – “a joke” about the skin of Jewish people being made into lampshades, Allchurch claimed.

The court heard that Allchurch went by the alias Sven Longshanks, a reference to King Edward I, who was also known as Edward Longshanks and was responsible for expelling Jews from England in 1290.

Allchurch and his guests referred at times to well-known far-right organiser, and anti-Islam activist, Tommy Robinson, who founded the English Defence League (EDL), as “too moderate”.

Mr Rees said: “The prosecution say that this defendant was responsible for the creation of a number of audio files containing commentary of a highly racist and antisemitic nature which were then uploaded to a website that was open to the public.

“Despite the change in name from Radio Aryan to Radio Albion, the virulently racist content of the website remained unchanged.

“In his own words, the defendant is an avowed racist and considers himself to be a National Socialist.

“The very purpose of Radio Aryan was to spread his propaganda about racial conflict.”

Tommy Robinson
Tommy Robinson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Allchurch was arrested by police at his home on December 17 2019 and interviewed.

Mr Rees said he told investigators that “he was building up a community of ‘positive-minded individuals’”.

“He claimed that what he did on Radio Aryan actually stopped people getting involved in extremism,” Mr Rees added.

Allchurch is said to have pre-recorded each podcast episode from his house in Wales and claimed each show attracted about 4,000 listeners.

More than nine hours of podcast episodes are to be played to the jury, made up of six men and six women.

Themes in a number of episodes include negative stereotypes of black and Asian people, and the idea that “non-white” people are responsible for all the crime, violence and sexual violence in the UK.

There are also discussions about so-called replacement theory, with Allchurch propagating the idea of segregating people by their ethnicity as well as using violence to “protect white people” and fight against “the invasion”, the prosecutor said.

In Rivers of Blood, which jurors also listened to, Allchurch was heard defending former MP Enoch Powell’s anti-immigration speech delivered in 1968, claiming “everything he said has come true” and that areas of the UK have become “overthrown” by minorities.

During his tirade, Allchurch said: “It’s an invasion. This is what ethnic-cleansing looks like. It’s a genocide and it’s being done against white people, not blacks.”

One of the charges relates to an episode entitled May Refuses To Step Down, which was a discussion about Brexit negotiations during which Allchurch introduced a song he said was “one of his favourite tracks”.

The lyrics – deemed to be “threatening” by counter-terror investigators – include overt references to hanging black and Jewish people, and claim society was better 200 years ago when black people were enslaved, and 80 years ago when Hitler was persecuting Jews in Europe.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented