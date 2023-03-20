Sir David Attenborough plants tree to open woodland in honour of late Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir David Attenborough plants tree to open woodland in honour of late Queen

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 3:05 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 3:10 pm
Sir David Attenborough plants a tree, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, for the Queen’s Green Canopy in Richmond Park with schoolchildren (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir David Attenborough plants a tree, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, for the Queen’s Green Canopy in Richmond Park with schoolchildren (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir David Attenborough has planted an oak tree in honour of the late Queen to officially open a new Platinum Jubilee woodland in Richmond Park.

The famed naturalist and TV presenter, 96, described Elizabeth II as a “great lover of trees” and “very fond” of the Royal Parks, and said the new wood was a fitting tribute to her memory.

He shared a strong rapport with the late monarch and selected the English oak as his chosen tree himself.

Sir David Attenborough plants a tree, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, for The Queen's Green Canopy in Richmond Park
Sir David Attenborough plants a tree, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, for The Queen’s Green Canopy in Richmond Park (Aaron Chown/PA)

It is one of the final few to be planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative.

The nationwide Plant a Tree for the Jubilee project, which concludes on March 31, has seen more than a million new trees planted in the Queen’s name to celebrate her reign and create a lasting environmental legacy.

It was extended beyond the end of the jubilee year on the wishes of the King to give people the chance to plant trees in memoriam of his mother, who died in September.

Sir David Attenborough with schoolchildren as he plants the tree in Richmond Park
Sir David Attenborough with schoolchildren as he plants the tree in Richmond Park (Aaron Chown/PA)

Broadcaster Sir David settled the young oak into place in the new four-acre Platinum Jubilee Woodland – which is larger than the size of two football pitches – in the west of Richmond Park, one of London’s eight Royal Parks.

He said he was “thrilled” to be opening it to celebrate the Queen’s life of service.

“The late Queen was very fond of the Royal Parks and was a great lover of trees, so this is a fitting tribute to her memory,” Sir David said.

Queen’s Green Canopy – Sir David Attenborough
Sir David, with Clare Balding (right), plants the oak tree (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Its creation also marks the continuing conservation of this protected landscape, and the wonderful wildlife within, so that it can be enjoyed by many generations to come.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy has created an invaluable national legacy for our children, future generations and the planet itself.”

The oak is one of 70 new young broadleaved trees – one for each year of the Queen’s reign – in the new woodland, joining Dutch elm disease-resistant elms, small-leaved limes, and sweet chestnuts.

Chatham House Prize 2019
Queen Elizabeth II with Sir David Attenborough at the Royal institute of International Affairs in 2019 (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

They have been planted around a focal point which will later incorporate a seating area for rest and reflection, with the larger canopy trees complemented by smaller native trees and hedging such as hawthorn, blackthorn, hazel, elder and dogwood.

It is hoped it will create a new habitat to support wildlife, including the endangered white-letter hairstreak butterfly and the cardinal click beetle.

Volunteers and the local community have worked together to help plant the wood, and Sir David was joined by local schoolchildren from the QGC junior foresters and Friends of Richmond Park Discoverers educational programme, and presenter Clare Balding.

Sir David with presenter Clare Balding
Sir David with presenter Clare Balding (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir David, who, just like the Queen was, is considered a national treasure, was born in the same year just days apart from the late monarch.

They appeared in an ITV documentary together – The Queen’s Green Planet – in 2018 to mark a Commonwealth project to create a network of protected forests across the world.

He also produced the Queen’s televised Christmas Day address for more than five years in the 1980s and 1990s and is a Queen’s Green Canopy ambassador.

Sir David Attenborough with the youngsters
Sir David with the youngsters (Aaron Chown/PA)

Paul Richards, Richmond Park manager, said: “This tranquil new woodland marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign by providing a welcoming community space for all.

“We hope that by enhancing the rich diversity of wildlife within this important national nature reserve, the woodland will inspire discovery and enjoyment of the natural environment for future generations – and that our youngest visitors especially will enjoy returning over the decades to notice the changes in the woodland as the trees mature.”

Sir David is showcasing the natural wonders of the UK and Ireland in his new BBC One series Wild Isles, which began this month.

