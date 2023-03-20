Golf club worker murdered after argument about loud music, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Golf club worker murdered after argument about loud music, court told

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 5:54 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 6:51 pm
Thomas Parker, who died after he was attacked at Reading station (Undated British Transport Police handout)
Thomas Parker, who died after he was attacked at Reading station (Undated British Transport Police handout)

A golf club greenkeeper was murdered with a metal horseshoe after his brother objected to music being played too loudly on a train, a court heard.

Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, is accused of murdering 24-year-old Thomas Parker at Reading station on the night of July 30 2022.

Reading Crown Court heard the victim was on the Elizabeth line back from watching an Arsenal game with his brother Craig and two friends before the defendant and two of his friends boarded and one of them played music from a boom box speaker.

The victim’s group had been drinking “to a greater or lesser extent”, jurors were told.

His brother got into an argument with the friend of Virgo who was playing the music, but there was “no violence”, the court heard.

Later Virgo joined in the row and told the victim’s group “do you want to die tonight?”, the hearing was told.

Two off-duty police officers tried to keep the peace, but Virgo was said to be “looking for trouble” by calling Craig Parker the homophobic slur “batty boy”.

The argument looked like it would turn into “actual violence” but the presence of the two police officers ensured things did not get out of hand, the court heard.

The two officers split the groups into different parts of the carriage but the defendant’s grouped moved back towards the victim’s group, which showed they were “intent on carrying on the confrontation”, the jury was told.

An “explosion of violence” in which other passengers may have been caught could have erupted without the presence of the officers, prosecutors said.

One witness claimed Virgo was “psyched up” and had an “air of menace” which left them unnerved.

After the victim’s group got off, Virgo followed and removed a heavy metallic horseshoe from his rucksack, which hit the victim in the head.

Prosecutor Tahir Khan KC told the jury: “We say the defendant was upset about the earlier argument. He was intent on doing some serious damage to one or another of the victim’s group.

Reading Crown Court
Reading Crown Court (Martin Halfpenny/PA)

“The defendant followed after Tom Parker and he bought the heavy weapon down on the back of Tom Parker’s head.

“Tom Parker fell straight to the floor and sadly he did not get back up. He was fatally wounded by a single blade.”

The attack was caught on CCTV which led Virgo to have “no choice” but to admit unlawfully killing Mr Parker.

The defendant tried to run away but was caught by the victim’s brother following a tussle.

A station security guard working for G4S intervened and, once he had worked out what happened, rushed to give the victim CPR as he was bleeding heavily from his brain.

Police arrested Virgo on suspicion of manslaughter and later murder.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at 12.40am on July 31 2022.

Virgo, who sat in the dock wearing a blue tracksuit, showed little visible emotion as the case against him was read out. Members of the Mr Parker’s family were in the public gallery.

The defendant, from Slough, admits manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon but denies murder.

Mr Khan told jurors Virgo is expected to argue that Mr Parker racially abused and spat at him on the station platform, leading him to act “in the heat of the moment”.

The prosecutor said this is “a lying account”.

The trial in front of Judge Amjad Nawaz continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented