No question more men ‘capable of violence’ are still Met officers – campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

No question more men ‘capable of violence’ are still Met officers – campaigner

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 5:13 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 6:43 am
The co-founder of social justice organisation Reclaim These Streets has said ‘there is no question there are more men’ in the Metropolitan Police ‘capable of the violence’ carried out by killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick (Victoria Jones/PA)
The co-founder of social justice organisation Reclaim These Streets has said ‘there is no question there are more men’ in the Metropolitan Police ‘capable of the violence’ carried out by killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick (Victoria Jones/PA)

The co-founder of social justice organisation Reclaim These Streets has said “there is no question there are more men” in the Metropolitan Police “capable of the violence” carried out by killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.

And while Jamie Klingler believes a damning review by Baroness Louise Casey, conducted in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder by Couzens in 2021, provides the “route map” to a total overhaul of the force, she is not convinced the necessary measures will be carried out.

The Casey report found the force to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

And it suggested the force may contain more officers like Couzens and Carrick.

“I think it is guaranteed that we have seen the worst predator in the Met until the next one,” said Jamie Klingler. “This system has been built to protect them and not us.

“Nothing’s been done to prevent another Wayne Couzens. Why wouldn’t we expect another David Carrick or another Wayne Couzens?

“There is no question there are more men on the force who are capable of the violence they carried out.”

Ms Klingler said the report vindicated the work of Reclaim These Streets, which was founded in 2021 and has fought a legal battle with the Met Police over the policing of a vigil for Sarah Everard.

amie Klingler from Reclaim These Streets speaks to the media in Clapham Common, south London
Jamie Klingler from Reclaim These Streets speaks to the media in March 2021 (Aaron Chown/PA)

And while she backs the report, she has doubts over whether all of its recommendations will be followed.

“Baroness Casey does not pull a single punch,” she said. “She is giving a route map and saying exactly what you need to do to make this right.

“It’s painful and it is going to take a lot of time and a lot of money and a different group of people involved.

“What they have done in the past is given up it lip service, but not actually implemented it. If that happens, then the Met needs to be disbanded.”

Ms Klingler continued: “What Baroness Casey is doing is dismantling that system, dismantling the foundation of what has been built to protect and serve the men who have been hired by the Met, rather than the women it is supposed to serve and protect.

Sarah Everard vigil court case
Reclaim These Streets founders Henna Shah, Jamie Klingler, Anna Birley and Jessica Leigh celebrate after judges ruled that Met Police beached the rights of the organisers of a planned vigil for Sarah Everard (Yui Mok/PA)

“We owe it to the women and the victims who have suffered at the hands of the Metropolitan Police.

“I don’t know if this can get better, but the chance is by following the report to the letter.”

She said the failure to act on the McPherson Inquiry which found the force institutionally racist in 1979 following the death of Stephen Lawrence provoked concern of how much change would come from the report.

“I hope by accepting this report and taking what Baroness Casey says on board that maybe there’ll be another result,” she said.

“But I am not as hopeful as the Mayor’s Office and as Baroness Casey.

“There’s decades of culture. And it’s going to take a lot more than just the same old platitudes.”

Sarah Everard death
A woman places a candle in Birmingham in March 2021 after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Ms Klingler added that it would make uncomfortable reading for former Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

“Cressida Dick just wanted to call it bad apples or a one-off,” she said. “At what point is it a rotten orchard?

“It is not good enough just to acknowledge the racism. The organisation has to be anti-racist, anti-sexist and it has to be anti-homophobic.

“The bar has to be set higher and at the moment the bar is on the floor.”

She continued: “In my experience of the past 100 days or so of Mark Rowley (the current Met Police commissioner), I have felt he is Cressida Dick in another uniform.

“I really hope that Mark Rowley’s legacy is fixing the Met and it’s a gargantuan task.

Reclaim These Streets founders (left to right) Anna Birley, Jessica Leigh, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, London
Reclaim These Streets founders (left to right) Anna Birley, Jessica Leigh, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, London (Yui Mok/PA)

“But if he’s up for it, I will eat my words happily.”

She called for the force to prioritise the treatment of women above spending money on increased firepower.

“If you are in the senior administration in the Met and the decision is between funding refrigerators that have rape kits or big fancy guns for a militia within your organisation, I know where I would spend my money,” she said.

“The idea that rape kit samples are coming out of refrigerators that are overflowing and they are buying more guns, is that what we are coming to?”

Sir Mark Rowley said he was determined to tackle the issues raised in the report but declined to accept the conclusion the Met is institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
2
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Calls for clarity over what went ‘so terribly wrong’ with dualling of A9
3
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
6
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
8
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers’ letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…
9
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
10
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…

More from Press and Journal

Large floor to ceiling windows offer guests stunning views of Scapa Flow. Image: Scapa Distillery.
New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery
A96 near Inverness Airport. Image: Google Maps.
A96 reopen following two-car crash near Inverness Airport
The UK will soon test its own country-wide emergency text message system, like the USA version pictured here (Image: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Dialling in to a four-minute warning for the digital age
Scott Milne and his friend Steve Beedie want to help their fellow veterans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Emotional 217-mile cross country walk for two north-east military veterans
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Garry McClory appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser jailed after threatening to burn down house with girlfriend inside
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning w/c March 20, 2023 Picture shows; Barn Church in Inverness. Culloden, Inverness. Supplied by Google/DC Thomson Date; 20/03/2023
Woodland Trust issues warning over Highland house plan, changes on the way for trio…
Louise Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Louise Christie eager for Scottish Gymnastics to thrive at all…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager's…
Kinlochshiel's John MacRae in front of Daniel Grieve (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months
Sweet peas benefit from nicking for germination.
Scott Smith: Seed sowing and sympathising with the great Socrates at the Beechgrove Garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented