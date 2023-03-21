‘Officers told to delete WhatsApp messages during internal campaign briefings’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Officers told to delete WhatsApp messages during internal campaign briefings’

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 11:52 am
Baroness Louise Casey arriving at Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, Westminster, London, for the press briefing of her review into the standards of behaviour and internal culture of the Metropolitan Police Service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Baroness Louise Casey arriving at Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, Westminster, London, for the press briefing of her review into the standards of behaviour and internal culture of the Metropolitan Police Service (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Claims that Met officers were told to delete WhatsApp entries in the wake of scandals over disturbingly offensive messages are being examined by the force.

Officer G told the Baroness Casey review that teams were warned to check what they had posted on WhatsApp and Facebook in case they were investigated.

The officer said that the advice was given during briefings for the internal Not In My Met campaign, an initiative to drive out unacceptable behaviour.

Baroness Casey’s report said: “G says that during the briefing she attended officers were encouraged to delete their WhatsApp messages.

“She says officers were told: ‘We don’t want more people handing their phones in, take a look at your WhatsApps and Facebook statuses and messages, look carefully, they’re coming for everyone now, protect yourselves.’

“G says she knows of colleagues in other locations who received the same message at their briefings.”

The Met has been hit by a series of messaging scandals, including grossly offensive material shared by officers based at Charing Cross police station between 2016 and 2018, much of which was too obscene to print.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct took the unusual step of publishing the messages in full in February last year and said the behaviour it had uncovered was “disgraceful”.

There was also the “Bottles and Stoppers” WhatsApp group linked to murderer Wayne Couzens, the contents of which were so disturbing six officers, four of whom were from the Met, were found guilty of gross misconduct and either sacked or had already left their jobs.

Former Pcs Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders were given a three-month jail sentence for sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network, which they are currently appealing against.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how they joked about raping a female colleague, talked about tasering children and people with disabilities, and displayed racist views in the group in 2019.

In a separate criminal case, former Met constables Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were jailed for two years and nine months each in December 2021 for sharing photographs of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp.

Fryent Park deaths
Sisters Bibaa Henry (left) and Nicole Smallman (Family handouts/PA)

The pair were supposed to be guarding the scene where Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, had been stabbed to death in a park in north west London, and shared the pictures for “a cheap thrill”, a court was told.

The Casey Review, published on Tuesday, found that officers in the armed unit MO19 were taught to type the word LANDSLIDE into WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram groups if they thought they might be compromised, so the contents could be deleted.

This is the code word used if an officer finds an explosive that looks as if it will detonate.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Those who came forward to provide evidence as part of this review were rightly provided with anonymity.

“We have asked Baroness Casey and her team to provide us with any available details, while respecting that anonymity, to allow us to look further into the serious specific issues raised.

“We have also made clear that should any of those people wish to raise issues with our Directorate of Professional Standards we will absolutely facilitate that.”

