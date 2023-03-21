Ex-soldier who murdered neighbours has minimum term cut by appeal judges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-soldier who murdered neighbours has minimum term cut by appeal judges

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 4:59 pm
Collin Reeves in the dock at Bristol Crown Court last June (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A former soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death while their children slept upstairs has won an appeal after arguing the minimum amount of time he would have to serve in jail was too long.

Afghanistan veteran Collin Reeves, who knifed Stephen and Jennifer Chapple six times each at their home in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, Somerset, in November 2021 after a long-running row over parking, had been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years by a trial judge.

Three appeal judges on Tuesday cut that minimum term to 35 years after concluding 38 years was “excessive”.

Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Kerr and Judge Timothy Spencer considered Reeves’ challenge at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

Collin Reeves in the dock at Bristol Crown Court last June
Collin Reeves in the dock at Bristol Crown Court last June (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

They concluded that Mr Justice Garnham, who oversaw a trial at Bristol Crown Court last June, should have given “more weight” to “mitigating factors”.

To kill the couple, Reeves, 36, a former Royal Engineer, used a ceremonial dagger given to him when he left the Army, appeal judges heard.

He called police minutes after the killings to confess.

Reeves denied murder but admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

Two forensic psychiatrists found he was not suffering from psychosis or acute post-traumatic stress disorder but diagnosed mild to moderate depression.

A jury was told Reeves had also been having trouble in his marriage and, less than an hour before he stabbed the Chapples, his wife asked for a trial separation.

Reeves was unanimously convicted of murder.

Lord Justice Holroyde said the issue was whether Mr Justice Garnham correctly balanced mitigating and aggravating factors.

Those factors included Reeves’ remorse, depression, military service and confession.

Barrister Jo Martin KC, for Reeves, told appeal judges there were “significant mental issues” and described what happened as “mania” and “10 minutes of extraordinary behaviour”.

