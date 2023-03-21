Ireland may have to consider changing laws around trans prisoners – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland may have to consider changing laws around trans prisoners – Varadkar

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 9:56 pm
The Irish Prison Service it is drafting a policy on the management of transgender prisoners (PA)
The Irish Prison Service it is drafting a policy on the management of transgender prisoners (PA)

Ireland may have to consider introducing policies similar to those in Scotland around where to house trans women in prisons, Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said.

It follows a prominent case that preceded Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as First Minister, as the SNP leader sought to push through a series of gender reforms.

In January Isla Bryson, a transgender woman convicted of raping two women while she was a man, was moved to the men’s estate in a Scottish prison.

She had previously been kept in a segregation unit away from other prisoners in the women’s section of the facility.

Scottish Prison Service took the decision to halt the movement of all transgender prisoners with a history of violence against women into the female estate.

Bryson, 31, from Clydebank, was sentenced to eight years in prison last month.

The Taoiseach said on Tuesday that if a similar situation were to arise in Ireland, it would be dealt with “in a similar way”.

It is understood that there are such cases in Ireland.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, he said: “If the situation that arose in Scotland has now arisen in Ireland, well then we’re going to have to deal with it in a similar way.”

He said he would have to speak to Justice Minister Simon Harris, adding that “we may have to consider” changing the law so that “women are protected”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the Irish Prison Service said that it is drafting a policy on the management of transgender prisoners, expected to be completed in the coming months.

It said that where a court makes an order committing a person to a prison, the Irish Prison Service “must accept that person into custody in whichever prison is specified by the court”.

“All prisoners committed are accommodated in accordance with their legal gender,” it said.

“On arrival in prison, all prisoners are brought to the reception/committal unit of the prison, where there is an opportunity to provide details as part of the committal interview process.

“The assessment of the prisoner’s needs may require a prison governor to consider the biological gender, legal gender, gender identity, transgender, gender expression, sexual orientation or gender recognition legislation.

“The governor will also consider the risks posed, including any risk to the prisoner themselves and any level of risk to other prisoners.

“This risk assessment will determine the regime necessary to ensure the safety of all prisoners and may include the accommodation of the prisoner on a restricted regime under rule 63 of the prison rules.

“The governor may also make a recommendation on the appropriate placement within the prison system, taking into consideration good order, security and operational issues, protection issues, available accommodation and the healthcare and other needs of the prisoner as well as the safety and security of other prisoners and staff.”

The statement added: “The Irish Prison Service is currently drafting a policy for the management of transgender prisoners, to take account of evolving trends internationally and fact-finding in relation to best practice in other jurisdictions in order to inform the final policy, which remains under careful consideration before finalisation in the coming months.”

In an interview with Sky News this week, Ms Sturgeon said she was “not out of step” with the Sottish public in pursuing gender reform laws.

“The threat to women is abusive and predatory men, not trans people,” she said.

“My regret was that I wasn’t able to take the debate and the discourse around it into a more rational place.”

