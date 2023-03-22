Woman who will go completely blind creates ‘visual memory list’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman who will go completely blind creates ‘visual memory list’

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 12:03 am
Tiggi Trethowan (Tiggi Trethowan/PA)
Tiggi Trethowan (Tiggi Trethowan/PA)

A woman is on a mission to complete items on a ‘visual memory list’, which includes visiting an Australian island with a population of nine and exploring Antarctica, before she goes completely blind.

Tiggi Trethowan, 65, who lives in Somerset, lost her sight in her right eye about 15 years ago and is down to 6% sight in the left eye, with doctors telling her: “My eyesight is hanging off a cliff edge of dental floss which could break at any time.”

The diagnosis means she will eventually go completely blind, and Ms Trethowan said it was important for her to create a “visual memory list” and visit places she has particularly loved or wants to travel to.

A sighted guide is always with her on the trips, with Ms Trethowan’s black Labrador Jackie, who she got around five years ago through Guide Dogs and is her “absolute life”, present at some.

Tiggi Trethowan
Tiggi Trethowan has advised people to never give up or never give in, in the face of adversity (Tiggi Trethowan/PA)

“If I see a sight that I want to put in my visual memories, I actually always physically stop and click my eyes almost like a camera and consciously store it as a mental photograph,” she told the PA news agency.

“Even before I found out I had 6% of my sight in the left eye, I realised that the opportunities others have of being able to look at a beautiful painting or look at pictures in a photo album when my sight was completely gone would not be an option.

“My choices were to climb into bed, put the duvet over me and never get up again, or get up and revisit places I have loved and people I have loved.”

So far she has been to new places including Patagonia, Chile and Argentina, with the “most dramatic” being Antarctica, which she travelled through on a fishing boat with her guide.

Tiggi Trethowan
Tiggi Trethowan visited Antarctica as part of her visual memory list (Tiggi Trethowan/PA)

The “pinnacle” of the visual list has been a trip to Wales to see humpback whales.

“We went to a tiny little scientific station on an island, where scientists work with humpback whales in the area,” she said.

“We slept on a beach in these pods and on one day we went to a field where there were over 30 humpback whales.

“They were just like stepping stones – we were right amongst them, it was so magical.”

Tiggi Trethowan
Tiggi Trethowan, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Jackie (David Parry/PA)

Last month Guide Dogs surprised Ms Trethowan by organising for her to take on Go Ape Bracknell’s Treetop Challenge, which includes tree-to-tree crossings and ziplines, with the help of Mark “Billy” Billingham, 57, from Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“There were so many ropes and harnesses, so for somebody with 6% sight, it was a challenge,” Ms Trethowan said.

“But I literally threw myself into it and the good thing about being blind is that I can’t see where the ground is, so it didn’t really matter.

“I can’t tell you how kind Billy was. He never pushed me, but was always there to support.

“We did the really big zip line together and I turned to him and said ‘have I broken you’ and he said ‘finally, you have broken me’.”

Tiggi Trethowan
Tiggi Trethowan and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham (David Parry/PA)

Mr Billingham, who is based in Herefordshire and also spends a lot of time in Lake Worth, Florida, told PA it was an “absolute pleasure” to be involved.

“Tiggi is like a little generator, she is always smiling and full of positive energy, and she’s a little trickster as well.

“She actually put me through my paces, if I’m honest, and I think I was more nervous than she was.

“[On the final zipline], it was actually quite tough, but there was no stopping her – she grabbed on to my hand and just went off and she screamed and we crash landed at the bottom and it was a really nice moment.”

He added that Ms Trethowan is a great example of someone who has faced an obstacle and overcome it.

“Everyone is going to face a dark space or obstacle,” he said.

“It’s just an obstacle and the quicker we attack that obstacle and the faster we get through it, the faster we enjoy what we should be enjoying again.”

Tiggi Trethowan
Tiggi Trethowan with her Labrador Jackie (Tiggi Trethowan/PA)

Ms Trethowan has advised people who may be worried about losing their sight to “never give up, never give in”.

“It’s a diagnosis. Yes, it could potentially be life-limiting, but it is not life threatening.

“It is simply a form of renavigation.”

Ms Trethowan, who previously worked in broadcast on a freelance basis and is involved with numerous projects including being a Guide Dogs ambassador, added that when she first got her diagnosis, it was hard news to take.

“I mean I literally lost my home, I couldn’t drive any more, I was nearly bankrupt because I couldn’t pay the bills,” she said.

“But after coming to terms with it, I realised that losing my sight has given me more than it has taken away.

“And Guide Dogs has always been there for me and they assess me and Jackie regularly.”

Remaining items on the list include travelling to Costa Rica to visit Fortuna Sloth Sanctuary, a trip to Kenya, a country she previously visited while working on a documentary with Amref Flying Doctors, and revisiting Dirk Hartog Island, in Australia, which has a population of nine.

Guide Dogs provide a sighted guide service to support people with sight loss to live the life they choose.

More information about becoming a Guide Dogs ‘My Sighted Guide’ volunteer can be found at  www.guidedogs.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scenes of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
A section of Gallowgate has been closed as a safety precaution. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
Elena Ionascu owns Da Vinci restaurant in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
A recent 'Save Woodside Library' public demonstration (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented