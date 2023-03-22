What the papers say – March 22

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson’s defence dossier dominates the front pages ahead of his appearance in front of the Commons Privileges Committee over the “partygate” affair.

The Guardian says the ex-PM faces a fight for his political survival – one the Daily Mail says a “bullish” Mr Johnson is ready for.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 22 March 2023: Johnson faces fight for political survival at Partygate hearing pic.twitter.com/zhhFqrIITm — The Guardian (@guardian) March 21, 2023

That sentiment is echoed in the Daily Express.

Wednesday's front page – Boris Ready For Battle: I Acted In Good Faith#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/GANKSncual pic.twitter.com/bzPVT6YDQo — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 21, 2023

And the i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be dragged into the inquiry on what it calls “D-Day for Johnson”.

Concentrating on the 52 pages of defence evidence released on Tuesday, the Daily Mirror lists what it calls “Boris’ Partygate excuses”, with The Independent describing it as a “pyramid of piffle”.

The Daily Star labels Mr Johnson “Pinocchio”, while Metro says he argues MPs were misled accidentally and any lies were not “proper whoppers”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 BORIS: THEY WEREN'T PROPER WHOPPERS 🔴 Johnson admits I DID mislead MPs over lockdown bashes… but only accidentally#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r8sdkNMNuD — Metro (@MetroUK) March 21, 2023

The Daily Telegraph crosses the House and focuses on opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer avoiding tax on a pension.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: '‘Hypocrite’ Starmer to avoid tax on pension'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/KxQo1oz78E — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 21, 2023

An interview with Ed Sheeran fills The Sun‘s front page, with the singer vowing never to do drugs again after the death of his friend, music mogul Jamal Edwards.

On tomorrow's front page: 'My friend Jamal Edwards’ death broke my heart so much I’ll never take drugs again', says Ed Sheeran https://t.co/JxZMoKqimq pic.twitter.com/zl85Ibdz7i — The Sun (@TheSun) March 21, 2023

The Times focuses on a report which shows the use of the pill and coil raises the risk of breast cancer, while the Financial Times says falling life expectancy is delaying the increase of the state pension age to 68.

THE TIMES; Pill and coil shown to raise breast cancer risk #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C8IiKJN1gK — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 21, 2023

FT UK: Falling life expectancy triggers delay to raising of state pension age to 68 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/53GbMGOVxo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 21, 2023