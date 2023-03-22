Teenager found guilty of murdering boy in knife attack near school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager found guilty of murdering boy in knife attack near school

By Press Association
March 22, 2023

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy in a knife attack near a school.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Khayri Mclean, 15, was stabbed while making his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS), in the West Yorkshire town, on September 21 last year.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy, who was 16 at the time, was found guilty of murdering Khayri.

A 15-year-old youth admitted murder at a previous hearing.

During a week-long trial, prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC told jurors that Khayri was met by the two defendants who were waiting for him as he left the school on Woodhouse Hall Road with his friends.

Khayri McLean death
Tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where 15-year-old schoolboy Khayri McLean was fatally stabbed (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Sandiford said they “charged” towards him aggressively and the 15-year-old stabbed Khayri in the chest with what proved to be a fatal blow, as it went through his ribs and penetrated one of his lungs and heart.

He said Khayri fell to the floor and was “defenceless on his back” when the older defendant, who denied murder, went after him, knife in hand, and stabbed him in his lower leg.

Prosecutors said that although this defendant did not inflict the fatal blow, he was guilty of murder because the pair acted together and were “encouraging and supporting each other to carry out that attack”.

Mr Sandiford told the jury of eight women and four men: “The prosecution says this was a well-planned and targeted attack on Khayri Mclean with the intention of killing him or at least causing him really serious harm.”

The jury heard the two youths were lying in wait for Khayri and carrying knives.

They were dressed in black clothes with black balaclavas and their eyes covered, possibly by sunglasses.

Mr Sandiford said the 15-year-old shouted “Oi Khayri” or “Yo Khayri” before jumping in the air, swinging a knife with a 30cm blade and stabbing their victim in the chest.

After attacking Khayri they ran away together back down the alleyway from which they emerged to attack him, the court heard.

Mr Sandiford said they stopped to remove their balaclavas and the clothing worn for the attack, which were disposed of in bags in woodland and later retrieved by others.

After being stabbed, jurors heard, Khayri was helped up by his friends and ran a short distance back towards his school before he collapsed.

Paramedics, a passing doctor and air ambulance staff kept him alive long enough for him to be transferred to Leeds General Infirmary where he died later the same day.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Khayri staggering backwards after the fatal blow and falling to the ground before being stabbed by the older defendant.

Giving evidence, the 17-year-old denied targeting Khayri, telling a court he went to the scene for a “fist fight” with another youth.

He said he swung the knife as he was panicking at the scene and thought Khayri was trying to trip him.

The defendant said he did not realise he had stabbed him until police told him after his arrest.

The boy showed no emotion as the jury verdict was read out after just under five hours of deliberations.

The judge, Mrs Justice Farbey, told the older defendant, who cannot be named, there will be a hearing on Thursday to discuss the next steps in the case but sentencing will take place at a later date to be fixed.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes of West Yorkshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the verdict of the jury today and will now await the sentencing of both these youths for Khayri’s murder.

“Our thoughts are with Khayri’s relatives as they process the news from today and we continue to support them.”

