James Webb Space Telescope spots scorching swirling clouds on remote planet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

James Webb Space Telescope spots scorching swirling clouds on remote planet

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 5:26 pm
The James Webb Space Telescope spotted scorching swirling clouds on a remote planet (NASA/ESA/CSA/ Joseph Olmsted [STScI])
The James Webb Space Telescope spotted scorching swirling clouds on a remote planet (NASA/ESA/CSA/ Joseph Olmsted [STScI])

Swirling hot sand clouds have been detected on a distant planet by Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope.

Researchers pinpointed silicate cloud features in the distant planet’s atmosphere.

They found that the atmosphere is constantly rising, mixing and moving during its 22-hour day, bringing hotter material up and pushing colder material down.

Researchers say the resulting brightness changes are so dramatic that it is the most variable planetary-mass object known to date.

The team, led by Brittany Miles of the University of Arizona, also made clear detections of water, methane and carbon monoxide with data from the telescope, and found evidence of carbon dioxide.

This is the largest number of molecules ever identified all at once on a planet outside our solar system.

Cataloged as VHS 1256 b, the planet is about 40 light years away from Earth and orbits not one, but two stars over a 10,000-year period.

Dr Miles said: “VHS 1256 b is about four times farther from its stars than Pluto is from our sun, which makes it a great target for Webb.

“That means the planet’s light is not mixed with light from its stars.”

According to the researchers, higher up in its atmosphere, where the silicate clouds are churning, temperatures reach a scorching 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit (830 degrees Celsius).

The telescope detected both larger and smaller silicate dust grains within these clouds.

James Webb Space Telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope (Nasa/Alamy/PA)

Co-author Beth Biller, of the University of Edinburgh, said: “The finer silicate grains in its atmosphere may be more like tiny particles in smoke.

“The larger grains might be more like very hot, very small sand particles.”

The researchers found that the planet has low gravity compared to more massive brown dwarfs, which means its silicate clouds can appear and remain higher in its atmosphere where Webb can detect them.

Another reason its skies are so turbulent is the planet’s age.

Only 150 million years have passed since it formed – making it quite young in astronomical terms – and it will continue to change and cool over billions of years.

In many ways, the team considers the findings to be the first “coins” pulled out of a spectrum that researchers view as a treasure chest of data.

Dr Miles said: “We’ve identified silicates, but better understanding which grain sizes and shapes match specific types of clouds is going to take a lot of additional work.

“This is not the final word on this planet – it is the beginning of a large-scale modelling effort to fit Webb’s complex data.”

While all of the features the researchers observed have been spotted on other planets, other research teams typically identified only one at a time.

“No other telescope has identified so many features at once for a single target,” said co-author Andrew Skemer, of the University of California, Santa Cruz.

He added: “We’re seeing a lot of molecules in a single spectrum from Webb that detail the planet’s dynamic cloud and weather systems.”

The findings are published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scenes of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
A section of Gallowgate has been closed as a safety precaution. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
Elena Ionascu owns Da Vinci restaurant in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
A recent 'Save Woodside Library' public demonstration (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented