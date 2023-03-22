Nearly one in five people find everyday sounds intolerable, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly one in five people find everyday sounds intolerable, study suggests

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 6:02 pm
Nearly one in five people find everyday sounds, like other people eating, intolerable, study suggests (Alamy/PA)

Nearly one in five people in the UK find everyday sounds like loud chewing and repetitive sniffing intolerable.

Research from King’s College London and the University of Oxford suggests 18.4% of the general UK population report that certain sounds cause a significant problem in their lives.

For some this could mean causing them disgust, for others it could make them feel angry, and some people are even left feeling panicked by certain sounds.

The condition is known as misophonia, and is a strong negative reaction to common sounds, which are usually made by other people.

These sounds can also include breathing, yawning, or the sound of tapping.

People with misophonia often experience a fight-or-flight response to the sounds which can trigger anger and a need to escape, experts say.

Senior author, Dr Jane Gregory, clinical psychologist at the department of experimental psychology, University of Oxford, said: “The experience of misophonia is more than just being annoyed by a sound.

“Misophonia can cause feelings of helplessness and being trapped when people can’t get away from an unpleasant sound.

“Often those with misophonia feel bad about themselves for reacting the way they do, especially when they are responding to sounds made by loved ones.

“More research is needed to understand what causes misophonia and how we can help those people whose symptoms disrupt their day to day lives.”

Published in the journal Plos One, researchers say this is the first study in the UK to assess the level of misophonia in a general population.

The study used a questionnaire developed to capture the severity and complexity of misophonia within a sample of 772 people who were representative of the UK general population across sex, age and ethnicity.

It found that only 13.6% of people had heard about the condition, and 2.3% identified as having the condition.

According to the scientists, this may suggest many people are not aware there is a term to describe how they react to sounds.

The analysis showed that misophonia was equally common in men and women and that it tended to be less severe with age.

As well as capturing the extreme reaction some people have to sounds, the questionnaire also looked at how they feel about themselves because of those reactions.

It also measured the impact of misophonia on people’s lives, such as social isolation, avoiding certain places and concerns about the future.

By comparing results from this study and previous research, scientists estimated the reactions to sounds that are linked specifically to the condition.

For example: loud chewing, slurping, snoring and loud breathing frequently elicited negative emotional responses across the sample.

While reactions to normal breathing, footsteps and swallowing were indicative of higher levels of misophonia.

The experts also found that people with the condition experienced anger and panic as a reaction to specific sounds whereas irritation was a more common reaction across the sample.

Lead author, Dr Silia Vitoratou, senior lecturer in psychometrics and measurement at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King’s College London, said: “We have shown that everyday sounds made by others negatively impact the lives of nearly one in five people in the UK.

“Our study also suggests that many people may not recognise they have misophonia.

“We believe the scale we have developed will help us to understand misophonia better and will also help health professionals to support those who suffer from misophonia.”

Researchers collected data on levels of depression and anxiety in the sample and found low associations with the severity of misophonia, supporting the proposal that it is a standalone condition and not part of other disorders.

The study was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre and Wellcome.

