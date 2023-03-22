PM pays tribute to one of RAF’s last black WW2 veterans amid search for family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to one of the last black RAF World War 2 veterans amid a campaign to find his relatives after he died alone.

Rishi Sunak said that Flight Sergeant Peter Brown was an example of the “selfless contribution of all Commonwealth personnel”.

Sgt Brown died alone aged 96 in Maida Vale, London.

Born in Jamaica in 1926, Sgt Brown enlisted in the RAF Volunteer Reserve in September 1943.

He trained as a wireless operator/air gunner and was posted to RAF Scampton.

After the war ended he re-enlisted in the RAF, working as a signaller.

A campaign has been launched in The Sun newspaper to find Sgt Brown’s surviving family members so that they can attend his funeral at Mortlake Crematorium on March 29.

Reacting to the campaign, Mr Sunak wrote in a tweet: “Flight Sergeant Brown is an example of the selfless contribution of all Commonwealth personnel who have served the RAF.

“I hope that the nation gets behind this @TheSun campaign.

“We’ve also arranged for a RAF trumpeter to attend the funeral, alongside a senior RAF officer.”

An RAF Spokesperson said that we should “never forget” the sacrifices made by RAF personnel like Sgt Brown

“Flight Sergeant Brown is an example of the selfless contribution of all Commonwealth personnel who have served throughout the RAF’s history,” an RAF spokesperson said.

“We should never forget their sacrifices which have defended our freedom and kept us safe.”

The Lord Mayor of Westminster Hamza Taouzzale, said that he would attend the service.

“Mr Brown was one of the many servicemen and women who volunteered from the West Indies and across the former colonies to fight for the UK and the World at a time of its greatest need,” he said.

“We owe him – and the many others like him – a huge debt of gratitude. His obvious modesty meant that we did not know of his actions until after his passing.

“Despite extensive efforts, no family members have been traced.

“As the first citizen of Westminster, I shall attend his funeral and I know many others are also taking part. I would ask that you think of him.”